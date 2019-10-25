Bonnell sentenced to life in prison

HIBBING — A Hibbing man convicted of fatally shooting a man along the Mesabi Trail was sentenced to life in prison Friday afternoon.
Deshon Israel Bonnell, who turned 19 years old this week, was found guilty of killing 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley of Aurora. Lavalley’s body was found in the woods in January. Authorities said Bonnell blindfolded Lavalley, walked him into the woods and shot him twice in the face.
Bonnell is now the first of three young adults to be sentenced for their roles in the muder. He will be eligible for parole in 360 months — roughly 30 years from the date of his sentencing. Bailey Bodell French, who turned 18 earlier this month, was indicted on premeditated first-degree murder and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. She has yet to enter a plea and is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Nov. 14. Anthony Emerson Howson, 21, pleaded guilty to intentional second-degree murder, but has been seeking to withdraw that plea. He is due back in court for a review hearing on Oct. 31.
Bonnell was original facing life in prison without parole, but entered into a plea deal in September where he plead guilty to first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery. “I shot him twice in the head,” Bonnell reportedly told the judge about using a .22-caliber pistol to kill Lavalley, according to the Duluth News Tribune. He did not expand on his motive or identify any accomplices.
In pleading guilty to the robbery-related murder charge, Bonnell avoided a state-mandated sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, he was facing after a grand jury indicted him earlier this year. The plea deal cut that charge and others, including intentional second-degree murder and kidnapping.
In one of the impact statements read in court, Lavalley’s older sister, Jonni, said that she had tried calling her brother for what would have been his 34th birthday on Jan. 7. She addressed Bonnell and his co-defendants when saying, “I would like them to think if it were one of their loved ones murdered in cold-blood on the trail.” She also read a letter from Lavalley’s father, Robert. “In the Ten Commandments it says thou shalt not kill,” she read through tears echoed throughout the courtroom. “But that’s what they did. They killed my son.”
Two of Lavalley’s sisters and one of his cousins read impact statements before a court filled with more than two dozen family and friends, many of whom wore T-shirts, displaying an image of a guitar that read, “RIP Josh ‘Sims’ Lavalley. The three women described Lavalley as a father, a quiet and kind young man.
They also thanked the Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr, Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Bonnie Norlander and Karl Sunquist, the Hibbing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for working on the case.
Court records show that Howson testified earlier this year that Bonnell was carrying a gun when he created plans to kill Lavalley for talking with his then girlfriend, French. The four of them spent time together on Jan. 5, and then Howson drove them along the Mesabi Trail on the western side of Hibbing in the early morning of Jan. 6. Howson told authorities that he remained in the vehicle while Bonnell and French used a bandanna to blindfold Lavalley’s eyes and walked him into the woods. Howson and French would tell investigators that Bonnell was the shooter.
A snowmobiler found Lavalley’s dead body on Jan. 6. Police used his fingerprints to identify him.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide. Bonnell was arrested three days later in connection with the shooting.
Bonnell’s mother would report to authorities that her .22 caliber pistol missing from her home and officers found the firearm at French’s residence under her mattress.
Bonnell and Howson made their initial court appearances later that month on various charges, including second-degree murder and were locked up at the St. Louis County Jail on $1 million bail each. French was charged with the same crime but as a juvenile and held in custody at a state juvenile detention facility.
In February, Howson entered into a plea agreement with the county attorney’s office. In so doing, prosecutors say, he essentially dodged a grand indictment and plead guilty to a felony charge of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder in exchange for testiying against Bonnell and French. He is expected to face 25.5 years in prison.
A grand jury went on to indict both Bonnell and French on two counts each of first-degree murder charges. For French, the indictment meant that her juvenile case was transferred to adult court and she was transported to the St. Louis County Jail. She has since plead not guilty to the charges and faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of either indictment.
French remains in the St. Louis County Jail, while Howson has been placed in the custody of the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
In court, Norlander — who is prosecuting all three cases — said that “hopefully today will give the family of Joshua Lavalley closure.” She asked the judge to sentence Bonnell in accordance with the plea agreement. “We have not seen even an ounce of remorse,” she said.
Bonnell’s defense attorney, Jason Schellack — executive director of the Autism Advocacy Law Center in Minneapolis — did not make any statements other than agreeing to updates to the pre-sentencing investigation. But Bonnell did and his drew quiet gasps and rumblings from the family and friends in the courtroom.
“I was manipulated into doing this,” Bonnell said.
Bonnell continued, “I’m a man that was raised on my principles. What I did was bad, but at the time I thought what I was doing was right. I apologize to the family and to anyone else I might have hurt.”
In announcing the sentence, Judge Starr related personal stories to family and friends in the courtroom. “I didn’t know Joshua, but from what you said about him it sounds like he was a very nice young man. I think he would like you to live your life to the fullest.”
Starr added, “There is no reason why this happened other than senseless reasons.”
Bonnell expressed no physical reaction when hearing his sentence and was quickly escorted out of the court. In the moments afterward, family and friends of Lavalley hugged in the hallways of the courthouse.
