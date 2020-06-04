VIRGINIA– A new group called Change the Range has been formed in the wake of protests across the state. Sunday, they will be holding a rally called Change the Range: Black Voices Matter, which will be the first in a series of events.
The rally is scheduled for Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Kline-Cuppolletti Park Facility, also known as the Old Gun Club, in Virginia.
“Please attend this peaceful rally to hear speakers share their experiences, build relationships with your neighbors, and get involved in efforts to end racial disparity in our communities,” said the organizers in a statement sent to the Mesabi Daily News on Thursday. “For decades, communities of color have fought against and worked to overcome systemic racism, economic inequality, and mass incarceration. We are committed to creating a world where everyone has the social, economic, and political power to thrive.”
The event will have music, speakers and 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence while area clergy read the names of black men killed by police. There will be no marching at this rally “out of respect for those who want to attend but are not mobile.”
“Our intention is to connect people from all over the Range who have a shared desire for justice to act together in their communities,” said the group’s statement. “We intentionally will build and nurture a beloved community that is bonded together through efforts that are restorative.”
Organizers ask that attendees wear face masks and keep six feet apart.
