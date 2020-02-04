Chicken ordinance sent to Virginia City Council

VIRGINIA — The Virginia Planning and Zoning Commission voted to send the proposed chicken ordinance to the City Council at Monday night’s meeting.
Wait, didn’t this already happen?
At the commission’s January meeting, the same conclusion was reached but with a vote of 2-1 with one abstention and one absence. Two votes were not enough to send the ordinance forward and the abstention was found to not be allowed. Therefore, the commission had to revisit the discussion and revote at their February meeting.
The ordinance would allow for up to three hens and no roosters for every permitted household. It specifies the size of the chicken coop and run required for the premises. No heating elements beyond a water dish would be allowed in the structure.
Property owners would also be required to collect droppings and body excretions on a daily basis.
Commissioners present at both monthly meetings included: Mary McReynolds, Don Bird, Jacob Littler and Jamie Winger. Also in attendance were Krystina Nickila in January, Kris Marafioti in February and Bill Hennis from the city Engineering Department.
Commissioner Roger Hoffman was not present at either the January or February meeting when this proposed ordinance was discussed.
The ordinance is the second time in recent history — the first being in 2015-2016 — that the Virginia City Council will consider residential chickens. The renewed effort was first presented by Marlise Riffel on Dec. 2, 2019, when the Planning and Zoning Commission decided to table the decision for further research.
At the January meeting, the commission voted 2-1 with one abstention and one absence to pass the proposed ordinance to the city council. Voting in favor of the proposal were McReynolds and Littler. Bird voted against the measure and Winger abstained.
“You can’t abstain from a vote unless there is a conflict of interest or personal gain,” explained Hennis. “So, technically everything failed.”
When asked why he abstained at the January meeting, Winger said, “I wanted to see it go forward but I wouldn’t want them near my house...I thought it would pass with the two yes votes.”
“I think we now have a clean ordinance, as it would be presented to the city council,” said Winger before Monday’s meeting. “I will be able to vote.”
As Winger said, an updated, clean copy of the proposed ordinance was presented to the council by Riffel, a leader of the grassroots movement. It was the version began in 2015 with additions and deletions requested by the previous city attorney and this commission.
During discussion, Bird spoke out against the proposal. He reminded the commission that they should be asking what is best for Virginia as a whole.
Littler discussed the important role of the commission to make hard decisions with long term impact. “Our role in this is to clean it up and pass it to the City Council...It is not our role to act as gatekeepers against a citizen-led ordinance.”
Littler stated that they are an appointed commission and they were not voted into their seats.
“They [the City Council] punted. We are to get them something clean so they don’t punt it back,” said Littler. “They should discuss it at that level. Whatever their decision they will have to answer to voters at the next election.”
Littler argued to send forward the clean ordinance, neutrally, not suggesting the ordinance’s implementation or not.
Winger singled out this reporter saying, “I’m glad the Mesabi Daily News is here. Hopefully the newspaper will help bring awareness to the public and get them to come to get their voice heard on this topic.”
Monday, the measure passed by a 3-1 vote. Again, there was one absence and Bird voted against the measure.
“First, it will go to the attorney and Britt will review the proposed ordinance,” said Pamela LaBine, Virginia City Clerk, over the phone, Tuesday. She explained the many steps before this proposal would go into law. “Then, the Committee would hear it. It could be on the Committee of the Whole agenda for Feb. 18. Even if the committee approves it, it will still have to be approved at a council meeting. Then, the proposed ordinance will have two readings and be published for 15 days before going into effect.”
There are no requirements for addressing the council during a public meeting but speakers must state their names for the record.
“It is better to be on the agenda than just show up,” explained LaBine. This can be done by contacting LaBine at 218-749-3579 or plabine@virginiamn.us.
Residents can also personally contact councilors or call the City of Virginia offices at (218) 748-7500.
For public note: At Monday’s meeting the Commission changed future meeting times. They will meet the first Monday of the month at 4:35 p.m., instead of 4:30 p.m., to allow Commissioners time to leave work.
