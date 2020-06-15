Chisholm drowning victim ID’d identified

CHISHOLM – Medical examiners have determined a Chisholm man died as a result of an accidental drowning Thursday, according to a press release Monday from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the water emergency at the Longyear Lake boat Landing in Chisholm.
The victim was identified Monday as Eric Michael Hainey, 61, of Chisholm.
Preliminary autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office indicate Hainey died as the result of an accidental drowning, Monday’s news release said.
“Law Enforcement had received a 911 call reporting a body floating in shallow water near the edge of the shore,” stated in an earlier press release from the county. It went on to say, “Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of the death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance from the Chisholm Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Responding agencies included the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Chisholm Police Department.
