Chisholm man part of Apollo 11 lunar landing

CHISHOLM — As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Stan Hendrickson, of Chisholm, decided to share his experience working as a night shift engineer back in the 1960s at Complex 39, at the Kennedy Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Hendrickson was part of a team responsible for filling the Apollo 11 with propellants, such as liquid nitrogen and cryogenics liquid oxygen in preparation for the launch on July 16, 1969. Due to the dangerous nature of the work, the crew on the launch pad was limited to himself, a mechanic and a guard. They followed instructions from a test conductor, stationed in a block house, who communicated with them through a headset.
The historic significance of his work on the lunar lander escaped Hendrickson when he was younger.
“When I was at the Cape working, I didn’t think much of it,” Hendrickson humbly told the Tribune Press last week.
Recent news coverage of the historic lunar landing brought back memories for Hendrickson and changed his perspective a bit.
“Geez, now it looks pretty exciting,” Hendrickson said. “Just to think I loaded that thing.”
“S.B. Hendrickson was part of the Grumman Team at Kennedy Space Center that launched the First Lunar Module which landed American Astronauts on the moon and returned them safely to the Earth,” reads one of the plaques from NASA hung on Hendrickson’s wall, alongside other certificates of recognition, photos and alike from his time working for Grumman.
Looking over his collection of photos from his career as an aeronautical engineer at his home, Hendrickson remembered he met American astronaut Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to walk on the moon.
“I told him I was the one that loaded propellants on the lunar lander,” Hendrickson said.
The collection includes photos and autographs of the three Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil A. Alden, Lt. Col. Michael Collins and Col. Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin.
A frame containing photos accompanying autographs from the Apollo 11 mission in Hendrickson’s collection were made from negatives that actually went to the moon and back, which is noted on a metal plaque at the top.
After the Apollo series concluded sometime in the 1970s, the Grumman Team experienced layoffs in Florida. Hendrickson said he could have relocated to New York, where the company was based, but he decided to return to Minnesota. Upon returning home, Hendrickson worked for Pillsbury in the Twin Cities. The Iron Range native eventually accepted a job at Erie Mining Co. as a plant engineer, before transferring to Hibbing Taconite.
After about eight years in the mining industry, Hendrickson went into business with his cousin as a private electrical contractor.
