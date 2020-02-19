Chisholm Schools hire new Indian Ed director

CHISHOLM — A new director has been hired for the Indian Education program in the Chisholm School District.
Lish LaBarge was hired to the part-time position last November and has since been looking at ways to enhance the program in order to serve children and parents in the community.
Prior to applying for the position, LaBarge said she consulted with its previous director, Malita Spears, to see what the needs are for the 10 students enrolled in Chisholm Indian Education.
The purpose of Minnesota Indian Education is to establish and maintain communications and the promotion of quality education and unity for American Indians for the express purpose of continuity of communications and on-going awareness of local and statewide educational activities, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.
In the short time since being hired, LaBarge has been reaching out to parents of indigenous children to learn what their needs are now. She’s also working on grant applications, and presentations for children at the elementary level.
An open house is being planned for sometime next month for people to learn about Chisholm Indian Education. Future plans for the program include an event that will involve crafts and a storyteller.
LaBarge is also working in collaboration with Hibbing Indian Education on a hands-on events with the group, We are Water, taking place this spring at Minnesota Discovery Center. Included in this venture is a play called, “Will Do it for the Water.”
For the past several years, the Indian Education programs in northern Minnesota have collaborated on a pow wow to honor indigenous students, who are graduating high school. LaBarge said the plan is to expand the pow wow to include more graduates this year.
“I’m looking for kids who are graduating kindergarten programs, Head Start programs, or local students who are receiving college degrees as well,” she said.
Participation in the pow wow is open to the public.
“The whole community is welcome to come, and bring people” LaBarge said.
Flyers and invitations for the graduation pow wow will be available closer to the date.
For more information on Chisholm Indian Education, contact LaBarge at 218-254-5726 ext. 2327. Her email: llabarge@www.chisholm.k12.mn.us.
