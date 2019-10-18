Church bingo flyer creates Gilbert council flap

GILBERT — A request to post a flyer advertising church bingo created some disagreement at the last Gilbert City Council meeting, but a compromise was reached after discussion.
Joe Purkat, grand knight of the Gilbert Knights of Columbus, addressed the council, saying that the organization sponsors four bingos each year. “We do business in Gilbert,” Purkat said, adding that when flyers are taken to other cities, they are posted.
“We are told that we can’t put up a flyer” at the Gilbert City Hall, Purkat said. “We raise money (at bingo) for causes. We (Knights of Columbus) are a group of Catholic men that affect and change lives. We do things with and for the school, but when we come to City Hall in Gilbert, we can’t put our posters up.”
City Clerk Jim Paulsen said, “This was the first flyer we would not put up.” It advertised a cash bingo in September at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. “I have made the decision to not put up non-city related items. If I allow one, you have to allow everybody,” he said.
“We can look at putting the flyers on bulletin boards in the city hall (council chambers) and office. “I’m going to refrain from putting them on doors,” Paulsen said.
Purkat said, “All we ask is that you put it on a door so it can be seen better than inside on a bulletin board. There’s not that many people that come right in and look at the bulletin boards.”
Mayor Karl Oberstar said, “I respect the clerk’s decision, but I think we (council) can make a motion to change that. Hopefully the council can make a motion to allow it (flyer) wherever.”
Councilor Joseph Pulles said requests to display flyers should be put before the council. Councilor Rebecca Robich said the council could face a potential lawsuit if one group is allowed to post a flyer and another is not.
The mayor said, “I have no problem with Knights of Columbus. We can decide what’s appropriate or not.”
Paulsen said if he allows one, he has to allow another. “What’s appropriate to one may not be to another.”
Councilor Jeremy Skenzich spoke from the perspective of a firefighter, saying having multiple flyers posted on a (glass) door, it may obstruct the vision.
A compromise was reached following the discussion -- a bulletin board could be put between the double set of entry doors. Paulsen said that official city business posting will take precedence.
Purkat expressed satisfaction with the decision and thanked the mayor and council and Clerk Paulsen.
