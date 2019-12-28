City seeks $10M bond as future for Virginia and Essentia

VIRGINIA — The Virginia City Council has approved pursuing a $10 million hospital lease revenue bond 2020 for the hospital property.
The council held a special meeting on the morning of Dec. 20 and discussed authorizing city staff to proceed with hospital lease revenue bond 2020 and engage Northland Securities to act as underwriter.
A meeting between the city and hospital is scheduled for this week to continue discussions.
The lease has been an ongoing council discussion item. On the morning of Dec. 17, the council had a closed meeting to review the language of the Affiliation Agreement with Essentia and letter of intent from Essentia.
“There was significant discussion in a meeting earlier with Essentia and the decision on the part of the council brought to this meeting was to move forward with this hospital revenue bond in the amount of $10 million and to use Northland Securities as an underwriter,” stated Mayor Larry Cuffe as the conversation began at the Dec. 20 meeting.
Councilor Charlie Baribeau suggested the issue be tabled and to direct city staff to further look into the topic with Essentia.
Baribeau stated, “There have been some unexpected reimbursement issues through the federal government and health care programs that are going to greatly affect Essentia Health and its future...Unfortunately, I can’t say any more than this because of confidentiality...It will be huge amounts of money and that is why they will not be able to afford what we are looking at…”
Baribeau said this information came from someone on the county commission and he was sworn to confidentiality. This bothered the other city council members who were unwilling to make a decision based on information that was not public.
Cuffe told the council that at the recent RAMS dinner, he was told that, according to Chisholm representatives, Essentia is expanding in Chisholm. He encouraged the council to have Essentia make a decision concerning their Virginia location now.
The city owns the land and hospital buildings. Currently, Essentia has a lease on the property. During discussion, it was mentioned that the hospital is about a $12 million asset to the City.
In the past, there were several bonds Essentia made payments toward, referred to as rent in the Affiliation and Lease Agreement between Virginia and Essentia. These bonds included: general obligation public improvement and refunding bonds, general obligation hospital improvement bonds and general obligation health care facility revenue refunding bonds.
In the first amendment of the Affiliation and Lease Agreement, it states that the last payment from Essentia was due on Dec. 1, 2019, in the amount of $41,831.25. Since their first rent payment on Jan. 1,2013, payments amounting to $5,917,380 have been made, according to this plan.
As stated by Councilor Gary Friedlieb, “We are at the point, then, where at the end of this month we will have someone occupying our hospital building without having to pay any rent, per say. Which is somewhat distressing given the fact that we could utilize that money.”
City Administrator Britt See-Benes said there were two reasons she suggested pursuing the bond. “First, the lease states that if they don’t ask for a bond we have to...so that we are not a breach of lease...Number two, as a timeline for all of us. We have to make a decision, Essentia has to make a decision. We all have to make a decision by the last meeting in February.”
Part of the discussion included the possibility of the City selling the property to Essentia for $1. This made some councilors nervous as Essentia could then leave the property vacant, if they chose.
During discussion it was mentioned that the city does not want to get stuck with the bond remainder if Essentia chooses to move.
Councilor Steve Johnson motioned and seconded by Councilor Carl Baranzelli to authorize city staff to proceed with the hospital lease revenue bond 2020 and engage Northland Securities to act as underwriter, effective immediately.
The motion was approved by a 4-3 vote. Yes votes were Cuffe, Paulsen, Johnson and Baranzelli. No votes were Friedlieb, Biondich and Baribeau.
A tentative meeting between the Virginia City Council and Essentia has been scheduled for Jan. 2 at 8:30 a.m. “We are coordinating with Essentia on a date that will work for them,” said Pamela LaBine over email Friday. The meeting will be closed.
The next Virginia City Council Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. and it is expected that this topic will be back on the agenda for discussion. Any decision will be voted on at the regular council meeting on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
