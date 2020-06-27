Curt, Rose Anttila named grand marshals

AURORA — Curt and Rose “Rosie’’ Anttila are great fans of the East Range community of Aurora and say they are “honored and humbled” to be named parade grand marshals for 2020.
The parade organized by Celebrate Aurora will be a bit different this year because of COVID-19. It will start at 6 p.m. July 3 on the north side of town and go past residents’ homes, rather than having the people watch the parade downtown. Rosie Anttila said in an email, “Hopefully, the upcoming new parade format will offer our community a creative beginning for a positive summer celebration and carry us over to fall — a successful start to a new school year.”
The Anttilas are “very grateful to the dedication, boldness and efforts of TEAM AURORA to step forward with this parade effort. We hope this parade will lift everyone’s spirits and encourage increased support for future community events. Thank you, AURORA!”
The Anttilas said, “The City of Aurora is a wonderful community to raise children, enjoy neighbors, and participate in several great school and community activities.”
They added, “The City of Aurora and entire East Range has clearly demonstrated a very resilient and enduring sense of toughness since the LTV shutdown (nearly 20 years ago).”
Curt Anttila grew up with four siblings in Palo south of Aurora and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. Rosie Anttila is one of twelve children in the Bajda family of Gilbert and graduated from Gilbert High School.
Both Curt and Rosie attended Mesabi Community College and graduated from Bemidji State University in 1976.
After their marriage in 1977, they made their home in Palo. In 1983 they moved to Aurora and have been in the same house for the past 37 years. They have three married children, Kyle, Janelle and Lindsay, and eight grandchildren.
Curt Anttila retired in 2018 as the East Range Economic Development Coordinator, after serving 30 years. He previously worked at Eveleth Mines for 10 years and was also Town of White supervisor for 24 years.
Rosie Anttila retired from teaching at Mesabi East in Aurora in 2011, but continued to coach track and field until 2017. She had begun teaching health and physical education in Biwabik, and once Biwabik and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes schools consolidated, she continued teaching at Mesabi East, finishing with 34 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.