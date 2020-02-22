‘Do you believe in miracles?’

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team beating the Russians and going on to win the gold medal is one of those moments where everyone remembers exactly what they were doing on that day.
In fact, the 4-3 win over the Soviet Union on Feb. 22, 1980, still resonates to this day.
In the last 40 years, the team members have heard hundreds and hundreds of stories — whether the American fans were watching at home, in a bar, out on the ski slopes or ice fishing.
Virginia’s John “Bah’’ Harrington and “Buzz’’ Schneider of Babbitt get to experience those stories every time someone finds out they played for the “Miracle on Ice’’ team.
“You know there’s a lot of people that still, now even, whenever they find out that I played on that team and they come up here and they’re old enough, they want to tell you they remember it. They want to tell you how it made them feel. They want to tell you exactly what they were doing at that time,’’ said Harrington, who is now the head Mankato State women’s hockey coach.
“They go about telling you this is what I was doing at the time when that happened. It surely brings back great memories.’’
After a while, Harrington realized he didn’t have to ask fans that question any more.
“I’ve stopped asking them ... because I know they’re going to tell me whether I say yes or no.’’
Schneider, who now lives in Shoreview, Minn., has had many of the same experiences. A whole new generation of fans have even been approaching him since the movie “Miracle’’ came out in 2004.
o
Virginia’s Willie Spelts, who was 10 at the time, is one of those fans who remembers following the 1980 Olympic team and watching the games with his mom and a friend in their Midway home.
“I can remember it plain as day,’’ said Spelts, who grew up playing hockey and is now an avid hockey buff.
Not only was the team’s success fascinating for the nation, it went beyond that for the Iron Range and Minnesota.
“Are you kidding me, it’s three guys from Eveleth (Mark Pavelich), Virginia and Babbitt,’’ Spelts said. “You just felt like you were with them. It was so cool.’’
To top that, Schneider had the first U.S. goal against the Russians, while Pavelich and Harrington assisted on Mike Eruzione’s game-winning goal.
“All three Iron Rangers are huge contributors in a four-goal game!’’ Spelts added.
o
The amateur players — many from Minnesota — had no idea they would win gold and they certainly didn’t know the victory would resonate with Americans for so long.
“Realistically we were looking for third,’’ Schneider said, after being seeded seventh out of the 12 Olympic teams. “I figured the Russians or the Czechs were going to win it.’’
Did Harrington think winning the gold medal would have such a lasting impact?
“I can’t say that I did. I wouldn’t have thought of something like that at the time. But life has gone on and people have always been interested in it. When that movie (“Miracle’’) came out, that made another generation of people curious about it and interested in it.’’
Eveleth’s John Mayasich — a 1960 gold medal hockey player for the United States — said the “Miracle on Ice’’ has always resonated with Americans. “It’s been that way since day one.’’
Looking back to the 1980 Olympic Games, Harrington’s best memory is the opening ceremonies, which came a day after the Americans took on Sweden. “There really wasn’t a big crowd in the arena for that game. I remember thinking ... it would always seem to be such a bigger spectacle. I think the next day when we had the opening ceremonies, when we walked in last into the stadium’’ expectations were met.
“Just the excitement and the whole glamour of the whole thing and you’re going, ‘This is exactly what the Olympics are when I thought of them.’ ’’
Schneider remembers being exuberant out on the ice after beating the Russians 4-3. He added that he had played them 8-10 times and that was the first time he got to experience victory. With the win, came telegrams from around the country, he added.
The player from Babbitt also remembers a bunch of hockey sticks on the team’s locker room training table and head coach Herb Brooks pushing them all on the floor while telling the team they hadn’t won anything yet. “He kept us grounded.’’
While the U.S. was beaten badly by the Russians a few weeks earlier at Madison Square Garden, Brooks was still planting the seed that the Russians were a bit melancholy leading into the Olympics.
The way it turned out, Brooks was right as his squad got the 4-3 win over the Russians and went on to beat Finland, 4-2, to win gold.
“I think he certainly was technically an outstanding coach and a great motivator. He was tough to play for. He was a taskmaster, but he knew what he wanted and he knew what kind of effort we had to put in,’’ Harrington said.
“After I got done playing and started my coaching career, “he was a real mentor for me.’’
“Bah’’ could call Brooks and talk about hockey ideas, whether it was at Denver, St. Cloud State or St. John’s. “He was really helpful to me. I got to know him as kind of a different person.’’
Harrington’s assist on Eruzione’s goal is still fresh in his mind.
“I went down in the corner there forechecking. Buzz had dumped the puck in and he went for a line change. That’s how Mike Eruzione got on the ice. I’ve always told Buzz that me and Pav were in a little better shape so we could stay out on the ice a little longer.’’
Harrington added he just got a piece of the puck in the corner and got it up the boards to Pavelich and he made a play to Eruzione who was coming down the slot. “I went to the net and was there to get a good look at it.’’
Recalling the aftermath of the Finland game, Harrington said, “I certainly remember going up on the medal podium and getting a gold medal put around my neck. Never having such a feeling of satisfaction and knowing what you dreamed about and prepared for and what you thought could happen did actually happen.’’ The feeling was “complete piece of mind knowing you had done that.’’
o
After sportscaster Al Michaels made his famous commentary “Do you believe in Miracles,’’ the hockey team’s gold medal winning effort became known as the “Miracle on Ice,’’
Often recognized as the No. 1 sporting event in the last 40 years, Mayasich said, “It should be recognized’’ for being special. “It’s a miracle really. It was amazing what the ‘80 team did.’’
He spoke about the ‘80 team losing to the Russians, but knocking them off in the Olympics.
“You talk about an upset or a surprise. Again, we have to keep saying miracle.’’
The 1960 Olympic team won the first gold medal for America in Squaw Valley, Calif., and other hockey players set their sights on winning gold again after that, the 86-year-old stated.
“I think kids that grew up playing hockey after what we accomplished set their dream on maybe playing and doing the same thing and it happened. I think it was a building block.’’
On Saturday, Mayasich served as the grand marshal for the Greatest Day Celebration in St. Paul, which honored the U.S. victory over the Soviet Union in 1980 at Lake Placid, N.Y.
Speaking of Olympic anniversaries and reunions, Mayasich said, “we didn’t have the celebration they had with the ‘80 team. We got our medals and everybody went home.’’ In actuality, a lot of us went to work the next morning.’’
However, the 1960 players reunited in the 1990s at Squaw Valley, still get together occasionally and are all good friends, the former Eveleth High School hockey star said.
Mayasich also had thoughts on what the key was for the 1980 team to win the gold.
“I’m saying Brooks’’ taking a group of college players to the ultimate Olympic goal after being expected to compete for bronze. “Who thought we would have won gold.’’
“He was a great coach. He treated everybody the same,’’ according to Schneider, who said Brooks never made a bench mistake and was a great hockey player himself. “He knew what he was walking into.’’
The season-long series of exhibition games also played a role, Schneider said, as Brooks devised a new system with puck control instead of dumping it in.
Brooks’ ideas were again clearly successful.
o
At a rough time in the world when the economy was bad, U.S. hostages were being held captive in Iran and the Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan, Americans were looking for something to cheer about.
While the fans of the red, white and blue were getting into the Olympics full force, the players themselves said they were a bit isolated in Lake Placid, focusing purely on the games.
Arriving back to their hometowns, they quickly realized how the country had united behind them.
“That was tremendously eye opening after we got home,’’ Harrington said.
He recalls getting back to the Hibbing airport around midnight or later.
“The Hibbing airport was jammed with people with ‘Welcome Home’ signs. ... It was crazy. It was like the middle of the day. I can’t believe just how many came there, stayed there and wanted to celebrate and see the guys that were coming home from the Olympic Games.’’
After winning the gold, Schneider said, the team was invited by Vice President Walter Mondale on the presidential plane down to Washington, D.C.
The celebration also included a homecoming in Babbitt, where Schneider receive the key to the city. “That is something I’ll always remember. I certainly appreciated it.’’
Schneider also spoke before Babbitt’s elementary and high school students, which “was a once in a lifetime thing.’’
o
The then 10-year-old Spelts took in everything as the Olympics and the team was playing games across the country leading up to the Games — which included a stop at the Hippodrome vs. the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I remember going to that game and just clamoring at the side boards,’’ Spelts said. All of the kids were hollering for Pavelich to come over, he said, but one man said that wasn’t going to happen because he’s too shy. “I can remember that plain as day.’’
Spelts, now the Roosevelt Elementary principal, idolized hockey as a kid. He started learning about Pavelich, who was a “little guy like me.’’ “I think Pav’s the greatest thing ever because someone of his size is absolutely outstanding at the game of hockey. I want to be like him. I want to be as good as Mark Pavelich some day.’’
In addition to the games, he loved television announcers Al Michaels and Ken Dryden making comments like, “There’s some people in the stands that don’t know the difference between a clothesline and a blue line,’’ and of course Michaels’ iconic call of “Do you believe in miracles?’’
After beating the Russians on Friday, Feb. 22, 1980, Spelts recalls jumping for joy with friend Randy Babiracki. Two days later, the 4-2 win over Finland just sealed his Olympic hockey experience.
Fast forward 40 years and the “Miracle on Ice’’ is still ingrained in American residents. Why is that?
“Hockey is such a passionate sport. Hockey is a wicked, wicked awesome passionate sport. You play hockey at the highest energy level. Fans are at some of the highest energy levels. The collisions, the excitement. A goal is a big deal. A big hit is a big deal. That passion never stops.’’
Spelts has continued to study those Olympics and the time period, collecting memorabilia, books and watching every documentary on the team that he can.
That has helped him tremendously over the years whenever he needed to write a paper in school.
“Any time I needed to do a report in school, I’d do it on this,’’ which happened about 25 times. In college at Mesabi Range, he remembers doing a biography on Herb Brooks. No matter what class it was, “it was always the ‘80 Olympic team.’’
Spelts continues to watch the videos and read the 40th anniversary stories, which stir up his emotions each time.
“I cry every time still.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.