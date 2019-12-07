Donating to Salvation Army is made easy

VIRGINIA — If you don’t have cash or change on you, no problem. You can still make Christmas and the coming new year brighter for area families in need.
Thanks to a QR code at each of the Salvation Army’s six red kettles in Virginia and Mountain Iron, the community can contribute to the annual campaign via a cell phone.
The code sends donors to the local mobile Salvation Army site, where they can contribute on their phones, with options to use Apple Pay and Google Pay.
And the Salvation Army of Virginia could really use extra donations this year, said Major Brenda Pittman.
The Virginia corps is $10,000 short on kettle donations compared to this time last year, which is likely due to a combination of fewer bell ringers filling time slots and not as many contributions, she said.
This year’s total Red Kettle and holiday campaign goal is $151,000. “So far, we are at $40,000,” Pittman said.
Last year, the total campaign collected $170,000.
A portion of those funds are directly from Red Kettle proceeds; the remainder is raised through the overall holiday campaign that runs through the end of January, Pittman noted.
Red Kettles are located at both Virginia SuperOne stores, at L&M Fleet Supply and Walgreens in Mountain Iron, and at both doors of Walmart in Mountain Iron.
There are also a number of countertop kettles throughout the community. The countertop kettle at the Mountain Iron Community Center has the mobile option.
Pittman said the Virginia corps is assisting 400 area families this holiday season and providing 363 children with gifts via the annual Toy Shop.
“You can tell by the numbers there is more need than in a long time,” said Salvation Army Advisory Board Chairman Steve Skogman. “We are not in a depressed area, but we are in a recessed area.”
The impact of donations is heartwarming, Pittman said. Each year at the Toy Shop, Pittman observes the joy and gratitude parents and guardians express as they select presents.
“They are really appreciative. Some are crying as they pick out gifts for their children.”
Often, “volunteers also have tears in their eyes,” Skogman added.
Aside from giving to the campaign, the public can help by volunteering as kettle bell ringers. The corps is still seeking ringers through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Skogman began the campaign challenging groups and individuals to ring as a way to give back to the community or to engage in friendly competition. And he continues to do so.
He encourages fraternal organizations, businesses, unions, schools (sports teams and clubs), city employees and others to sign up to ring, either by calling the Salvation Army of Virginia or by choosing the Virginia location at www.registertoring.com.
“We are so busy, we don’t have time to reach out,” he added.
Mountain Iron Mayor Gary Skalko rang for two hours the morning of Black Friday, and Mountain Iron city workers filled time slots on Wednesday, raising $425.
Upcoming ringers include a confirmation class, fire department members, and the chairman of the Merritt Days Committee, Skogman said.
“We are also looking for some hearty souls who will dress warm” and fill in openings at Walmart, where kettles are required to be outside the store, he said. “We really need those hearty souls.”
Shifts are typically two hours, but “if someone can only ring for an hour or an hour and a half, we can make that work,” Pittman said.
Bell ringers sometimes use creative ways to draw attention, such as by giving out candy canes or playing holiday music. “The other day at SuperOne North there were little kids dancing and singing” at the kettle, she said.
Skogman said bands or choirs are welcome to sing or play instruments — and make it merry — while volunteering at a kettle.
The Salvation Army of Virginia also has an Angel Tree at Walmart, which runs through Dec. 18. The tree allows shoppers to chose a tag that gives the age of a child who could use a present during the holiday season.
“We especially need gifts for the older kids ages 11 to 14,” Pittman said.
Toy Shop distribution will be Dec. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Each child registered in the program receives two to three gifts and stocking stuffers.
“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to Stuff the Ambulance,” which recently collected hundreds of toys, Pittman said.
Holiday food boxes will be distributed Dec. 16 and 17.
And the corps’ Christmas dinner is set for 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. The meal will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, salads and treats.
Aside from providing hope and cheer at holiday time for area families in need, the Red Kettle and holiday campaign funds assist with such programs as the Salvation Army’s Supper Club, which serves 70 to 100 people from 3:50 to 4:50 p.m. each weekday. They also help to fill in when other campaigns are short on funds, such as the annual school supply drive.
“We need money to keep on helping people,” Skogman said. “Every dollar stays in the community and penny helps.”
And if you don’t have any pennies or dollars, well, a phone works, too.
