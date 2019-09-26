Donors giving the gift of blood

MOUNTAIN IRON — Bertie Scinto has lost track of exactly how many gallons of blood she’s donated during the past 45 years.
But she estimates it’s close to 30.
That’s a lot of gallons, considering Memorial Blood Centers gives donors a meritorious pin each time they reach a gallon mark.
“I stopped taking them,” Scinto said of the pins on a recent day at her workplace, American Bank of Mountain Iron, which is hosting its first blood drive Oct. 10, in collaboration with the Mesabi Family YMCA.
A MBC bus will be in the Y parking lot from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The public is welcome. Donors can register at the bank or online at www.mbc.org (sponsor code 4791).
The need for blood donors is significant, said Scinto, of Mountain Iron.
Every two seconds, someone requires blood, according to MBC. And because blood cannot be synthetically made, there is no substitute for the real deal.
As the primary blood supplier to more than 30 hospitals throughout Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, MBC must collect nearly 2,000 units (pints) of blood every week to meet demand.
While about 38% of the American population is eligible to give blood or platelets, according to the American Red Cross, less than 10% do annually.
And younger donors are especially needed.
Historically, 45% of blood donors have been people age 50 or older, according to a May 2019 survey by Abbott, a global health care leader in blood screening. A large portion of the regular donors are baby boomers and reaching an age when they develop health problems that make them ineligible to give blood, the survey stated.
Of the millennials surveyed, 12% said they regularly donate blood.
And consider this. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood, states the American Red Cross.
Premature infants, cardiac surgery and transplant patients, and those battling chronic diseases such as cancer and sickle cell all depend upon blood transfusions.
Blood donation eligibility requires a person to be in good health; 17 years or older (16 with parental consent); at least 110 pounds; free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons; and symptom-free of colds or the flu for at least 72 hours, according to MBC.
Whole blood donors are allowed to give blood once every 56 days, Scinto explained.
And that’s what the almost-68-year-old has done for decades.
Scinto has only been refused twice for a blood donation in the last nine years, during which she donated 52 times, amounting to 6.5 gallons, she said. She has donated 9.3 gallons since MBC opened local blood centers in Virginia and Hibbing in the 2000s.
But that is only a fraction of the amount Scinto has donated since she began giving blood in her early 20s via the Arrowhead Blood Center and the Virginia hospital. She consistently donated the six times allowed annually during most of those years.
Why did start?
“My parents were getting older, and I thought, ‘if I can help somebody.’”
Occasionally she participated in directed donations for friends and family.
Blood donation was handled a bit differently in the 1970s, but it was just as important — just as life-sustaining and life-saving, Scinto said.
“It feels good when you see victims on TV and you know you’re helping somebody,” she noted. “Blood first goes to help people in our area, and then to victims of natural disasters.”
The blood that donors give voluntarily at MBC’s 10 donor centers is thoroughly tested at its St. Paul laboratory. During donation, several small vials are collected for testing, along with the pint of blood.
After the blood has been divided, passed all tests, and properly typed and labeled, it is stored in large refrigerators and freezers at its centers in St. Paul or Duluth and distributed to its hospital partners as needed.
Blood is typically used within 10 days of donation.
When called upon, MBC also provides blood to other blood centers and health care-related organizations throughout the nation and to United States military or government agencies coordinating relief efforts throughout the world.
o
Scinto said she was reminded of the importance of blood donation following a recent motorcycle accident that happened near the bank.
“I thought, ‘I’m glad I donate. It helps someone’s loved one.’”
Scinto has one of the more rare types, B-positve, which only occurs in 9% of the American population, and her blood is especially needed because it is one of two types most often in short supply at blood centers.
Type AB-negative is the most rare blood type, only occurring in 1% of the population; type O-positive is the most common at 39%.
O-negative blood can be used in transfusions for any blood type. However, O is also commonly in short supply and high demand by hospitals because it is the type most needed for emergency transfusions and for immune-deficient infants, according to the American Red Cross.
Scinto said she knows not everyone can donate, adding, “I have good veins.” However, “it’s a good thing to do, and if more people would do it, especially younger people, it would be great.”
An American Red Cross blood drive, hosted by the Delta Air Lines’ Chisholm call center, was held Tuesday at the Mesabi Family YMCA.
“I’m so happy I’m able to do this,” said Wendy Brown, of Mountain Iron, who had just donated her pint of blood. Brown said she has been donating for three years.
Another Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Y.
There are many opportunities to donate, however, other than at bloodmobiles and blood drives.
Scinto routinely gives blood at the MBC donor center at Essentia Health-Virginia, where hours run 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays.
MBC’s center at Fairview Plaza in Hibbing runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Scinto said it takes roughly 20 minutes to give a pint of blood, “depending on the person. ... It’s only 20 minutes out of my life.” MBC says blood donation can take as few as 10 minutes.
Donors must also complete a heath interview and mini-physical.
MBC donors can expedite the process by using its iDonate online questionnaire, available on its website. It must be completed before and on the day of the donation.
Scinto said she often “runs in before work” to donate.
To prepare to give blood, donors are asked to eat a full meal within six hours of the donation, get a solid night’s sleep, and hydrate by drinking 16 or more ounces of fluids.
Following donation, individuals should continue drinking plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for 24 hours, according to MBC.
Scinto remembers only getting orange juice after donating blood years ago. Now, donors are treated to chips, cookies and other snacks — sometimes even T-shirts, she said.
But that’s “just a bonus.”
The real gratification comes from knowing you are making a difference, she said.
As MBC states: “Your community is depending on you.” Blood donors “create a legacy of community service for generations to come.”
They also become part of a legacy.
MBC of Minnesota, founded in 1985, originally began as the Minneapolis War Memorial Blood bank in 1948.
According to MBC, the need for a coordinated system to receive, store, and distribute blood became obvious to Americans during World War II.
To meet that need, several leading organizations came together to found the blood bank, welcoming labor unions, lodges, and business groups to donate through organized blood clubs.
Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, who was mayor of Minneapolis in 1948, was among the first to donate a pint of blood.
As for Scinto, giving blood is something that is now, you could say, simply in her blood.
“I’ll keep doing it until they give me the boot,” she smiled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.