ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Wednesday appointed Eveleth’s Phill Drobnick to the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission.
Numerous other appointments were also announced including, the Board of School Administrators, the State Board of Public Defense, the Community Competency Restoration Task Force, the Minnesota State High School League, the Public Employees Retirement Association, the Public Employment Relations Board, and the Technology Advisory Committee.
The appointments are as follows:
Phillip Drobnick – Eveleth
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 4, 2021
Replacing: John Wendt
Hayley Lang-Nieman – Stacy, MN
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 4, 2021
Replacing: Judy Frisch
Julie Lunning – St. Cloud, MN
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 3, 2022
Reappointment
Rick Nelson – White Bear Lake, MN
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 3, 2022
Reappointment
Alex Rowell Jr. – Eden Prairie, MN
Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 3, 2022
Reappointment
About the Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission
The Minnesota Amateur Sports Commission supports amateur sports associations in the state and promotes amateur sports events.
Melissa Schaller – White Bear Lake, MN
Board of School Administrators
Director of Special Education
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Replacing: Daniel Naidicz
Louise Sundin – Minneapolis, MN
Board of School Administrators
Public Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
About the Board of School Administrators
The Board of School Administrators licenses school administrators and adopts rules regarding the licensure of school administrators.
Molly Jannetta – Duluth, MN
State Board of Public Defense
Public Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
About the State Board of Public Defense
The State Board of Public Defense approves and recommends a budget to the Legislature, as well as establishes procedures for distribution of state funding for the Board, the Office of the State Public Defender, the judicial district public defenders, and the public defense corporations. The Board also appoints the State Public Defender and all Chief Public Defenders of Judicial Districts.
Molly Hicken – Grand Marais, MN
Community Competency Restoration Task Force
Governor Appointed Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: February 1, 2021
New Seat
About the Community Competency Restoration Task Force:
The Community Competency Restoration Task Force was created to identify current services and resources available for individuals in the criminal justice system and address the growing number of individuals deemed incompetent to stand trial including increasing prevention and diversion efforts, providing a timely process for reducing the amount of time individuals remain in the criminal justice system, determining how to provide and fund competency restoration services in the community, and defining the role of the counties and state in providing competency restoration.
Matthew Heier – Little Falls, MN
Minnesota State High School League
Parent Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: July 31, 2023
Replacing: Kristen Amundson
About the Minnesota State High School League:
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors has general supervision and regulation over all interscholastic programs and contests between members of the MSHSL in sanctioned programs. They also provide leadership and management for the affairs, bylaws, and policies of the MSHSL including sponsorship of State Tournaments in fine arts activities and athletics.
Thomas Thornberg – East Bethel, MN
Public Employees Retirement Association
Retired Annuitant
Effective: February 1, 2020
Term Expires: January 31, 2024
Replacing: Lawrence Ward
About the Public Employees Retirement Association:
The Public Employees Retirement Association provides retirement, survivor, and disability benefits for public employees of county and local government.
Margaret Luger-Nikolai – St. Paul, MN
Public Employment Relations Board
Representative of Public Employees
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 3, 2022
Replacing: Nicole Blissenbach
About the Public Employment Relations Board:
The Public Employment Relations Board was created to investigate, hear, and resolve unfair labor practice charges and complaints in the public sector.
Eric Hallstrom – Minneapolis, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Business Planning Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
Chuck Johnson – St. Paul, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Business Planning Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
Laurie Martinson – St. Paul, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Business Planning Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
Commissioner Steve Grove – St. Paul, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Business Planning Member
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
Rick King – Eden Prairie, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Private Business Representative
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Reappointment
Kassie Church – Minneapolis, MN
Technology Advisory Committee
Union Representing State IT Employees
Effective: January 13, 2020
Term Expires: January 1, 2024
Replacing: Richard Kolodziejski
About the Technology Advisory Committee:
The Committee advises the state chief information officer on development and implementation of the state information technology plan, critical information technology initiatives for the state, standards for state information architecture, strategic portfolio management, the management of the state enterprise technology fund, and the effectiveness of the office.
