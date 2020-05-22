EVELETH – The Eveleth Area Community Foundation (EACF) Fund has granted over $11,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the Eveleth-Gilbert community during its recently completed 2020 grant round.
“Given all the challenges in the world today, it’s great to be able to provide support to these great organizations,” states Shelly Russ, Vice Chair of the Advisory Board and Chair of the Grants Committee. “The selection process for these grants was rigorous. We had many good proposals vying for support and had to make difficult choices. We are happy to be able to support these projects and this work in the Eveleth-Gilbert community.”
2020 Grant Recipient Organizations, Projects and Amounts:
• Care Partners, Care
Partners Financial Assist Program, $4,500.
• Eveleth Paid On Call Firefighters Relief Assn, Expanding Fire Prevention, $1,200.
• Eveleth Public Library, Children’s Multisensory Materials Collection, $2,000.
• United Way of NE MN, Buddy Backpacks in Eveleth-Gilbert, $2,081.
• Volunteers in Education, Eveleth Gilbert Tutoring Program, $1,500.
“I am continually impressed by the way our region has stepped up to support the Eveleth Area Community Foundation,” states Jon Hoel, Chair of the EACF Advisory Board. “When we started 12 years ago, no one imagined a scenario like we’re going through today, but we’re certainly happy to have this extra resource to share with our local non-profits. Of course, we’re only successful because of the thousands of community members and organizations who’ve generously supported us since EACF’s creation! It’s great to be able to provide these non-profits with some well-earned assistance.” Added vice chair Russ, “I only wish we had more funding available to provide more support to these projects and the many that were unable to be funded. We need to grow more in order to fund more of this excellent work serving our community.”
The Eveleth Area Community Foundation Fund was created in 2008 to enhance and improve the quality of life of the citizens in the Eveleth area and to encourage others to do the same. Since that time, the Eveleth Area Community Foundation family of funds has grown to over $500,000.00 in permanently endowed assets.
Eveleth Area Community Foundation Fund Affiliate Board Members are: Jon Hoel, Chair; Shelly Russ, Vice Chair; Kristin Troutwine, Secretary; Paul Chapman; Gordon Coldagelli; Mike Lenich; Jon Marcaccini; Shari Muhich; Kathy Nelson; Bobby Pazzelli; and Alex Peritz. As an affiliate fund of the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation, the Eveleth Area Community Foundation enjoys the investment and tax benefits of the region’s largest Community Foundation while playing an intimate, active role in fund raising and grant making activity in the region.
Donors interested in learning more about the Eveleth Area Community Foundation and how it may assist them with their charitable interests should contact any of the Eveleth Area Community Foundation Advisory Board members, or visit the organization’s website at: evelethareacommunityfoundation.org.
