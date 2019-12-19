IRON RANGE — With the end of the year, cities are looking toward 2020 as budgets and levies have been set.
On Tuesday night, the Eveleth City Council approved a budget of $9,161,993 and a total levy of $2,085,138 or about 8 percent. The general levy is $1,776,989 with the remainder being special levy capital notes, debt service and tax abatement.
The council passed both resolutions with minimal discussion.
“I didn’t realize how far money doesn’t go,” said first-year councilor John Rauzi after the meeting. “Things are expensive.”
Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich said the levy will offset the general increase in costs associated with operating the city, such as electricity and fuel.
Councilor Brad Hadrava explained the levy increase by pointing to recent street work.
“Garfield Street is a $1.5 million project,” he said. “We are getting grants and working hard to get the oldest street in town back into shape.”
Aurora
Aurora set its budget at $2,140,859 and a levy of $1,204,331. This is a 6 percent increase over the 2019 levy.
“The city council balanced the budget while keeping employees and citizens in mind. We hope to improve the amenities we provide to the residents of Aurora as well as those who visit our City,” said city administrator Becky Lammi over email on Wednesday.
Explaining the levy increase, Lammi attributed it to: “Primarily capital requests (savings for a salt shed at the Public Works Garage, a new fire engine, and installing a water line to the new Splash Pad at Pine Grove Park) and contract increases.”
Hoyt Lakes
The Hoyt Lake City Council set its 2020 budget at $5,556,215 and total levy of $1,542,801, or up 5 percent.
“This budget looks good. We raised the levy five percent. We have a major road project, about $1.5 million, and that is part of the reason for the increase,” said Mayor Chris Vreeland over the phone Wednesday. “Things keep getting more expensive. We are getting bids out for the $11 million waste water plant. Even though we got 80 percent of that covered through grants, that still leaves us with $2 million. We have lots of projects going on and they are getting more expensive all the time.”
