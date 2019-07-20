Experiencing the ‘real world’

VIRGINIA — Virginia 10th grader Johnny Erickson thought, after spending eight days “growing in faith” with 58 Virginia and Mountain Iron-Buhl high schoolers on a trip to Canada, returning to the Range would be re-entering the “real world.”
What he discovered once back home, he says, is that the students had “just experienced the real world.”
Their new mission — following “Mission Trip Toronto” — would be to bring those experiences into their daily lives, and the lives of others.
The group of 78 — 59 students and 19 adult chaperones — loaded up on two busses at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia July 8 to begin a week of service projects and sightseeing that would culminate in a youth conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, attended by more than 1,500 teenagers.
The Holy Spirit bunch was the largest in attendance — and the only group of American students at the conference.
This year’s journey was the fifth annul youth mission trip for the church, said the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit. “It will never get old witnessing young people come alive in faith,” he wrote on a Facebook post during the travels.
The priest, students and chaperones gathered on a recent morning — just days after returning — to celebrate Mass and reflect on how the mission trip changed their lives forever.
One of the “coolest parts,” said Virginia student Maddie Potts, was realizing, “you can think you have your life planned out, but you don’t know what God has in store for you.”
After 700 miles on the road, the group made its first stop in Michigan, where the students put in two days of volunteer service.
Some worked on a Habitat for Humanity project, others assisted with the Religious Sisters of Mercy. Some helped at an Alzheimer’s special care center, others at a homeless family day program, some at a soup kitchen, and others at a church.
The teenagers, enjoying pastries in the Holy Spirit social hall after Mass, talked on this recent day of those service projects — of providing manicures to the residents at the Alzheimer’s unit, and the “hard work” of clearing brush.
Danny Spaeth, who is entering 12th grade, said he was moved by his experience of building a ramp for a family in need of wheelchair access at their home. The students were able to “make that family’s life better,” he said.
“Seeing all the people needing food, it was sad,” McKinley Kvas, who will be a senior at MI-B, said of her work at the kitchen.
MI-B student Allie Negen, who helped at the homeless shelter, said she was touched by “seeing little kids running around. They were happy in their own way.”
Grace Johnson, who is entering ninth grade, said she was surprised to learn about the lives of the nuns at Sisters of Mercy. “I thought they would have a boring life,” she said. “I saw joy in them.” Not to mention, she added, they even go swimming.
The next leg of the journey was to Niagara Falls, where the group took a cruise, adventured on jet boats, and “did the ‘touristy’ things,” Moravitz said. Observing the “natural beauty” of the falls was spiritual in itself — a witness to God’s creation, he added.
The priest held Mass “right in the public park” at Niagara Falls. It was a “practical opportunity” for the youth to experience, he said, what he always preaches: “The need to share our faith.”
It was one of the highlights of the trip, said the group. “It was an incredible experience, people walking by from all walks of life, observing our faith. It was a proud moment,” said chaperone Darren Kramer.
It was then off to Toronto.
The three-day weekend youth conference, held at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology campus, was an outreach of the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. Steubenville holds 25 conferences across North America for teenagers each summer.
The event included workshops, Masses, a concert, the Sacrament of Penance (confession), and Eucharistic adoration.
“Some of the talks were like they were meant for me,” Grace noted. “They were speaking right to your heart,” Father Brandon added. Grace nodded.
Marija Phelps, who was on her first mission trip, said it was wonderful to be with teenagers openly expressing their faith. “You don’t see that at school,” she said.
This was Patia Hayes fourth Holy Spirit mission trip, but her first time as a chaperone. She said she was “worried about my new role,” but enjoyed witnessing how the kids “experienced God,” as she had as a student.
The Saturday evening Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament was a “pinnacle experience,” Moravitz said. It was beautiful, he said, to see “all the kids praying together, kids opening their hearts to the Lord.”
Josie Nemanich, on her fourth trip, said she was moved “watching the younger girls’ adoration. It reminded me of my first trip.” The entire journey also prompted her to remember, she said, that living by faith is more important than living “as society wants.”
Recent high school graduate Kylie Baranzelli, on her second trip, said the most impactful part of the week was seeing one of the students, Anton LeBeque, who is “not Catholic, yet,” witness confession — “something I’ve been doing since second grade.”
Sophia Norha, Anton’ girlfriend, agreed. “Seeing him grow in his faith was my best experience.” Sophia said she spent time during the adorations “praying for other people,” and she vowed to attend more daily Masses when returning to the Range.
“Belong,” was the theme of the conference, noted chaperone Jodi Phelps, Holy Spirit business manager. The experience was one of belonging, Phelps said, adding that she wishes she’d had such an opportunity as a teenager. “We do belong. We belong to God and Jesus.”
Mission Trip Toronto was one for the books, Father Brandon said. “It gives me so much hope and joy. … Our young people are not falling apart. Our young people are good.”
And, “the church is alive,” he said. “There’s a bubbling renewal that’s happening.”
The priest said he was filled with emotion seeing “all the colors of the faces” of conference participants. “Our faith is so universal.”
Moravitz added that the trip would not have been possible without the support of the Holy Spirit parish and contributions from parishioners. Each attendee paid $500, which only covered a portion of the costs.
“It was really fun to do things I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do without this,” said MI-B graduate Allie Negen.
Moravitz said three students from the Holy Spirit group stood up at the conference, indicating they would be willing to be priests someday. Hundreds more youth there did the same.
“Would you consider becoming a sister?” Father Brandon asked Grace, following her comments about the nuns.
“Yes,” she said.
“All right!” replied Moravitz.
Last Monday the group loaded back up on the busses, making the 13-hour drive home.
The students “represented the Iron Range and the Catholic faith so well,” Father Brandon said. They cleaned up after themselves, opened doors for others, were polite.
Not only are they good Catholics, but “good people and citizens.”
Chaperone Hannah Milani, Holy Spirit youth minister, said she was highly impressed by the teens’ maturity and growth. “I saw these students leave (Virginia) as boys and girls and walk back on the bus (in Toronto) as men and women.”
The trip was “a glimpse of heaven,” said chaperone Paul Belobaba.
“You young people give me a lot of faith,” he said to the students. “These young people will bring it all to the world.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.