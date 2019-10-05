Ferris named ABE Teacher of the Year

HIBBING — Terri Ferris, an Adult Basic Education (ABE) instructor at Hibbing Community College for AEOA, was recently named ABE Teacher of the Year.
The award was given by the Literacy Action Network (LAN). LAN is a Minnesota, professional membership organization supporting ABE. “The ABE Teacher of the Year Award is given to a teacher in an ABE program to recognize outstanding performance as a teacher,” states the group’s website.
The award was presented at the annual ABE Summer Institute Conference on August 15.
Not one to enjoy the attention the award has garnered, Ferris says she is honored and it feels overwhelming.
“...There are so many fantastic ABE Teachers in Minnesota,” said Ferris in an email interview this week. “There are so many ABE Teachers who are more deserving than me ...I have presented at several state conferences and it is nice to know that other teachers have appreciated my ideas and classroom strategies that I have shared.”
Ferris works for AEOA, as the ABE Lead Teacher at HCC. She has an elementary education degree with a learning disability certificate. For several years she worked as a substitute special education teacher before becoming a vocational evaluator with AEOA. In this position she did career assessments and career counseling with high school students across northeastern Minnesota.
Following school funding issues, Ferris was transferred into ABE.
“ABE is best known for helping students prepare for the high school equivalency test (often referred to by the trade name GED),” said Ferris explaining the program. “ABE also provides computer, pre-employment skills, college preparation, life skills, employment bridge, and basic skills enhancement classes. We work with students, ages 17+, who are not enrolled in high school. We are primarily funded by the Minnesota Department of Education, Adult Basic Education division, but also receive some funds from the U.S. Department of Education and miscellaneous contracts and grants that our program applies for.”
Currently, Ferris teaches a mixture of classes including: college math preparation, law enforcement preparation, Accuplacer preparation, study labs and programs for college athletes and women preparing for non-traditional jobs- along with other courses and forms of support throughout the year. She also has drop-in time for students who need educational help, community resources or just emotional support.
“Most of our students have not experienced a lot of academic success,” said Ferris. Most of her students have at least one learning need and received special education support in K-12. “Getting to know our student is crucial in gaining their trust, showing that we care, and deciding on how to best help them academically.”
Former student, Aleda McCue, calls Ferris a gentle teacher. “As a teacher, Terri is amazing. I have never seen a women help someone like Terri does. She takes care of everyone before thinking about herself. She doesn’t get mad at you when you get a math problem wrong. She helps you understand why you got it wrong and then goes back and does the problem with you.”
McCue said she isn’t surprised Ferris won the ABE Teacher of the Year award but is surprised she hadn’t won is earlier. “She earned it by helping out every student with any subject, and never saying no to them. She won it because she is a beautiful person, and it shows when she’s teaching.”
Ferris is known for her teaching abilities. “Students quickly realize that the guidance and motivation that Terri provides will help them to be successful in the classroom and the real world,” said Student Services Counselor Donna Groettum over email. “One of Terri’s strengths is that she can recognize the unique qualities of each student...She knows how to challenge them to help them grow as students and individuals.”
Through various assessments and creating a personal education plan, Ferris works with Jill Carlson, her co-teacher, to help each student learn and succeed.
Ferris was nominated for this award by Carlson. They have worked together for 18 years, five of which the two have been co-teaching.
“...Terri has her heart and soul invested in her students’ successes,” said Carlson over email. “Her work day does not end at 4:30pm, she continues to think of her students and come up with lesson plans and makes sure her students are her top priority in and out of the classroom. She attends graduation ceremonies, and makes herself available anytime during the day. This means many missed lunches and sometimes no prep time. She is someone I look up to and hope to emulate in my own teaching style and career.”
It was this hardwork and dedication Carlson knew would earn Ferris the ABE Teacher of the Year Award.
“We get an amazing amount of satisfaction from our students successes, and really that is the most important thing, but it is nice to be noticed by our peers and other professionals alike for our professional contributions, and the true difference we make,” said Carlson of why she nominated Ferris. “Terri makes a difference and she deserved the title of ABE Teacher of the Year.”
In her role as ABE Lead Teacher, Ferris doesn’t only work one-on-one with students but also supervises other instructors.
“As a supervisor, Terri leads by example,” commented Steven B. Johnson over email. “Demonstrating kindness and compassion for her students, her co-workers, and her community. I continue to learn valuable lessons about being a better teacher and a better person.”
It is evident that Ferris works as a team member and that team appreciates her effort and expertise.
“Terri’s Teacher of the Year award is a great recognition for all of the hard work that she provides to HCC students, staff and faculty. Her passion for being a lifelong learner is contagious. Terri’s commitment to educational excellence and supporting the needs of students has made a tremendous difference in the lives of HCC students,” concluded Groettum. “I am so proud to call her a co-worker and friend.”
