Fire damages resort cabin

COOK — A cabin at Pehrson Lodge Resort on Vermilion Drive in rural Cook sustained heavy smoke and water damage after fire broke out Thursday morning.
Fire and law enforcement officials were called to the fire in Beatty Township around 7:43 a.m. and fire personnel were able to contain the blaze to the interior of the two story log cabin.
There were no reported injuries or fatalities associated with the fire, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and MN State Fire Marshal Office.
The Sheriff’s Office, Cook Fire and Ambulance Service, Greenwood Township Fire Department, and Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade all assisted at the scene.
