Fortune Bay Resort Casino reopens under ‘new normal’

TOWER — The Bois Forte Band-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino has reopened after closing its doors in mirroring statewide restrictions on businesses amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
The band created “a thorough cleaning and disinfectant plan” before holding a soft opening Sunday and officially operating on Monday. Staff and guests are required to get temperature screenings before coming into the business about 60 miles north of Hibbing. Anyone with a temperature at 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will be asked to leave the property and seek medical attention.
Everyone who enters the business is being asked to practice social distancing and stand at least 6 feet apart. All are required to wear masks. People can bring their own mask or purchase one at $1 at the business.
The poker room and the North Star bar remains closed. Hand-sanitizers have been placed at the entrance, reception desks and hotel lobby and on the casino floor where every other slot machine has been closed to create barriers between players.
The band has also banned smoking inside the business, keeping in mind that most people infected with COVID-19 will experience respiratory illness when severe could manifest in trouble breathing and persistent pain in the chest.
Each area of the business will be cleaned after closing at 1 a.m., seven days a week.
“Our new normal is coming into shape,” Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said during a recent update on the new health measures being taken at Fortune Bay.
Despite the precautions, the band leader noted that she heard “concerns” from tribal members over the reopening of the business during a time in which the state has been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases with an expected peak in July.
“If you are scared, please don’t come,” Chavers said. “Stay home and be safe.”
As of last week, the Bois Forte Band had “no active cases,” Chavers added. Seventeen band members have tested negative for the coronavirus at the Nett Lake and Vermilion tribal clinics.
While there are no cases so far on the reservation, the band chairwoman did give her condolences to band members who have suffered elsewhere. “We have lost quite a few numbers of our elders, one to the epidemic and the others have passed on,” she said. “Without the proper funeral arrangements like we’ve done in the past, it’s almost like there’s a void for us in the passing of some of our health members.”
As of Sunday, the Indian Health Service reported that 241 people tested positive for the coronavirus out of 7,096 tests in federal, tribal and other facilities across the state.
Data from the Minnesota Health Department show 1,115 deaths and 26,273 positive coronavirus cases across the state.
At least 24 people have died from the coronavirus and 183 have been infected in the three counties surrounding the reservation including St. Louis, Koochiching and Itasca.
There are 11 tribal nations in Minnesota. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s directions don’t apply to the Bois Forte and other bands, which are federally-recognized sovereign nations.
Still, the closure of Fortune Bay aligned with the governor’s directives that the state would temporarily close dine-in services at bars, restaurants and breweries in addition to gyms and coffee shops. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the Fond du Lac Band of Superior Chippewa, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, the Prairie Island Indian Community and other bands closed their own casinos as well.
Several days after the state reopened golf courses, Chavers announced that the band would reopen The Wilderness golf course at Fortune Bay on May 8. The gold course has since welcomed visitors from cities across the Iron Range and elsewhere in the state, despite calls for people to remain close to home so they do not run the risk of spreading the virus.
In mid-May, Walz announced he would let his stay-at-home order expire and signed a separate executive order to allow stores to reopen at reduced capacities while keeping in place restrictions on bars, restaurants, hair salons and other establishments. He noted that businesses could open on June 1 if they meet safe opening plans in accordance with state guidelines.
That same day, the Bois Forte Band made references to reopening Fortune Bay during press conferences that appeared to align with the governor’s suggestion.
