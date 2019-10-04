Freedom Day USA Thursday

VIRGINIA — Virginia Family Dental’s favorite day of the year is just around the corner.
It’s the day when the dental office provides free services to veterans and members of the United States Armed Forces.
It’s a day to give back to those who have served the country — like the man who came in two years ago to Virginia Family Dental on Freedom Day USA. It had been 15 years since his last dental visit. He was greatly in need of a cleaning, and a tooth that had been aching was extracted.
All free of charge.
The man was so thankful, Dr. Michael Miskovich had recalled after the man’s visit.
But the real idea was to thank him and other service members and veterans for their sacrifices.
This will be the third year Virginia Family Dental has participated in Freedom Day USA, a national event that aims to give a big “thank you” to the nation’s veterans and active service members by providing them with a day of free services, goods or products.
Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Virginia Family Dental. “We still have some openings left,” said Jen Paul, a team member at the dental office.
Each veteran or service member who has an appointment will be given a cleaning, exam and X-rays. Other free services include fillings and extractions — “anything that can be started and completed on the same day,” Paul said. That includes root canals and even crowns, thanks to the office’s on-site 3-D imaging and lab technology that allows crowns to be made and affixed in one appointment.
Freedom Day USA, which launched on Sept. 12, 2013, was founded by a dentist — Dr. Robert Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental in the state of West Virginia. Since then, dental offices throughout the country have joined the effort.
But other types of businesses also participate by offering everything from free food items to fitness classes for active and past service members.
This year Molly Jones, a certified massage therapist, will additionally be at Virginia Family Dental to provide free chair massages in the waiting area.
During the office’s first Freedom Day USA in 2017, Virginia Family Dental gave $8,000-worth of free dental services.
Last year, the office expanded the day’s hours and served 17 patients, providing $12,361 in services at no charge.
“The reason we do Freedom Day USA is because there is such a demand for dental services for our Armed Forces and veterans,” Paul said. “The dental clinics they are able to go to are sometimes a far distance away and it may be hard to get transportation. Some may not have dental insurance through the VA.”
The office does not ask for any sort of insurance information and it doesn’t matter if a person is out of network or has no insurance, she said. All that’s required is a military ID/proof of service and an appointment scheduled on Freedom Day.
“It’s a good opportunity to start with a cleaning, exam and X-rays, and if additional work is needed, we can take care of that the same day,” Paul said.
“Some of the patients we see started with us on our first Freedom Day USA and look forward to it each year,” she said, adding, “we hope to see new patients who may have been avoiding the dental office due to cost and who just let us take care of them for the day.”
Participants often share tidbits of their service with the staff, who enjoy the opportunity to express thanks.
Freedom Day USA “is a fun, energy-filled day of giving a day of ‘free’ to show our appreciation to our Armed Forces and veterans,” Paul said. “We look forward to this day every year. It’s our favorite day of the year.”
After all, she said, “nothing could feel better than giving a day of ‘free’ for the lifetime of freedom they have given us.”
To make an appointment for Freedom Day USA, call Virginia Family Dental at (218) 741-0405.
