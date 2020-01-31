ELY — High school junior Ciera Vega always admired the giant, frozen works of art adoring Ely’s Whiteside Park each year during the Ely Winter Festival.
Thursday afternoon, she was hard at work, using a spade shovel to dig away snow around a giant block of snow that will transform into her first-ever snow sculpture.
The Ely high schooler was joined on the nearly 30-degree day by a handful of other snow-sculpting newbies — Vermilion Community College art students and their instructor, Abbey Blake.
Watching the first-time carvers collaborating as a team, cutting through the packed snow with a cross-cut saw and brushing it away with a spiral curry comb used to groom horses, and maneuvering other tools more suited to summertime work, was a treat for veteran snow carver Wade Pharr.
He was happy to see “new blood” on the snow-sculpting scene. And proud to serve as a mentor, teaching the tricks of the trade to young people, during the inaugural student mentoring initiative.
Some of the festival’s snow carvers have been at it for years and are nearing retirement, and it’s time to get a new generation involved in the celebration’s annual snow sculpting symposium, said Pharr, who has been creating the frozen carvings for 20 years.
After all, everyone has to begin somewhere.
Pharr first participated in the festival by carving an amateur block, which won in the division, and the festival’s professional carvers encouraged him to go pro, which he has done ever since.
He and teammates have created everything from a giant rose to a great big fish.
Pharr will be sculpting a 12-by-10-foot block “on my own” this year during the symposium, which runs Feb. 6 to 9 and kicks off the 10-day Ely Winter Festival.
But for now, he is passing down the skills to the snow-carving mentees.
Thursday was the second day the students chiseled away at the 8-foot-high block.
“It’s been fun so far … being introduced to something I’ve never done before,” said VCC student Ryan Meehan, who stood atop the snow form with another second-year student, Josh Stank, each holding an end of a cross-cut saw, working with the others to turn the block into the beginnings of a sculpture of a wolf.
The students had sketched out various ideas, and in the end chose to base the carving on Ciera’s drawing of a wolf, said Blake, who mocked up a small clay model for inspiration.
A wolf seemed appropriate since the critters are associated with Ely, home to the International Wolf Center, she said.
Snow is a “new medium” for her, as well, said the general art instructor who, while a native of Ohio, is not accustomed to quite so much snow — enough to “fall into” while hiking in the woods, she laughed.
The students were careful not to fall from the snow block while using hand saws and a small Japanese Silky saw to begin forming the wolf’s ears.
Pharr pointed out a small crack in the snow as the face began to take shape, cautioning the group to keep an eye on it because it’s difficult to know how deep it goes. Communicating with teammates is highly important when working on such a large sculpture, he advised.
“You are my eyes right now,” Blake said to Ciera and VCC student Katie Hamman, who stood on the ground as she brushed away snow from atop the piece.
“It’s fun to do something for the Ely community,” said the college student, from St. Peter, Minn., who has lived in Ely for only six months.
The group planned to work roughly three hours Thursday and get back at it over the weekend.
The students have until the end of the symposium to finish the art work. Symposium carvers have just three days to complete their works.
“Only hand tools are allowed,” said Pharr, who has spent as much as 50 hours on a snow sculpture. Typically carvers put in 10- to 12-hour days, he said.
This week’s warmer temperatures are not ideal for snow carving, he added. “The snow melts as you work,” and the artists, in turn, get rather soggy.
Zero to 10 degrees is the preferred temperature, although Pharr has carved in conditions anywhere from 45-above to 40-below-zero.
It’s all part of the challenge.
There will be 13 professional teams carving in the park this year, along with 14 amateur teams that will work on 4-by-4-foot blocks, said Shauna Vega, festival coordinator.
But previously there were even more professional teams, Pharr noted.
And that’s why it’s so important, Pharr said, to get young people involved — to teach them how to convert a block of snow into a beautiful piece of temporary art that festival-goers so enjoy.
And it seems the plan is working.
Vega said the goal is to make the mentoring program a yearly component of the Ely Winter Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.