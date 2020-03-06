Fundraising FunSpiel in Eveleth

EVELETH – Members of the Golden Bear Foundation, a nonprofit which supports area students, sat around a table at the Eveleth curling club, Thursday, to discuss their upcoming event.
“Next weekend is about supporting the foundation and our three A’s of academics, arts and athletics,” said Foundation Vice President Phill Drobnick. “There will be curling, fun games and the silent auction. We are going to have a Draw to the Button Contest for $10 an entry.”
The Golden Bear FunSpeil will be held at Curl Mesabi March 13-14. The event is open to four person teams with an entry fee of $50 per person. This is the group’s fourth event in the last year.
Everyone is encouraged to wear their school colors to represent the history of the area.
“This is a great weekend to show area pride and wear your old colors,” said Drobnick as the group reminisced about the colors of Eveleth, Sparta, Gilbert. “We want to carry on the traditions of the earlier schools and classes. We don’t want to forget that history is a part of us. Our area’s history is in the blood of the rocks at our curling club.”
There will be team prizes for all event winners. But everyone will win when they come to participate in family-friendly games throughout the weekend. There will also be a silent auction with a range of prizes from golf passes and jerseys to hunting packages. The silent auction is planned from Friday into Saturday; it will close Saturday at 4 p.m.
Saturday at 5:30 p.m., there will be a free-will donation dinner at Margie’s Roosevelt.
“There is still room for a few more teams,” said the Golden Bear Foundation’s President and Founder Ben Delich. Team sign up is open until Wednesday, March 11. Those interested should contact Ben Delich at (218) 969-4438 or Phil Drobnick at (218) 780-6061. Teams can also register for the FunSpiel at the club by filling out the registration.
Matt Tichy, a supporter of the foundation has already signed up for the event. He sat down with the group on Thursday and it wasn’t long before Delich put him on the spot, asking what he thought of the FunSpiel. “I am looking forward to this event. It is great to be with family, friends and community while raising money for a good cause.”
The Golden Bears Foundation was first conceived in October of 2018 with several friends talking about what they could do for their community. By the end of November 2018, all the paperwork for incorporation was filed. The group is a non-profit 501(c)3.
“We raise money to help offset the costs of different programs in the district,” Delich listed various things the foundation has supported including: sponsoring field trips, knowledge bowl, book club, One-Act Plays trip to state, purchasing cross disciplinary books for 5-8 grade classrooms for I Love to Read month and supporting sporting teams and clubs.
This is the fourth event in the last year the group has held. “When we started the foundation we thought we would hold one bonspiel a year and fund events that way,” said Drobnick. “In our first bonspiel we raised more than $50,000.” The group soon realized the excitement they had created.
“Already in 2020, we have granted over $7,500,” said Delich. “We’ve raised over $71,000 in our first year.” The group is looking toward starting an endowment to secure the foundation’s future.
The foundation is looking into expanding their grant cycles.
“Based on our initial success and the needs of our district we are looking into setting up two grant cycles,” said the group’s treasurer Jon Hoel. Currently the foundation has one grant cycle a year. “This will give us more flexibility and allow us to continue to support our students.”
All money raised by the Golden Bear Foundation supports academics, arts and athletes in the Eveleth-Gilbert School District; 100 percent of donations go directly to students.
For more information on the group visit their Facebook page or contact Ben Delich at (218) 969-4438 or Phill Drobnick at (218) 780-6061. Donations can be mailed to The Golden Bear Foundation, PO Box 319, Eveleth, MN, 55734.
Photo Courtesy of the Golden Bear Foundation
