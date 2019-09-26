Gilbert City Council OKs 6% tax levy increase

GILBERT — After a series of budget work sessions the Gilbert City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a 6 percent tax levy increase for 2020. Citizens will have an opportunity to discuss the proposal at a public hearing Nov. 26.
The final levy is set in December, and the levy can be reduced but not increased. Councilor Joseph Pulles said the council had discussed a 10 percent levy but councilors were able to trim it to 6 percent. “We think we can get it down to 2 or 3 percent,” Pulles said.
Also at the meeting the council approved the retirement request of Jack Bradach, a longtime employee at the wastewater plant. Operations director Sam Lautigar praised Bradach’s work over the past 25 years. Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said, “We thank him for his service to the community.”
The chief executive officer of KLM Engineering presented information on work necessary on the 500,000-gallon above-ground metal water tank and million-gallon concrete underground water tank.
Regarding the new Ridge Inn storage units constructed near the Gilbert Holiday, Pulles said owner R.C. Weidner is very pleased to locate in Gilbert and that more units will be developed.
Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. discussed a manufacturing business in Slovenia that is interested in having a plant in Gilbert. “We talked about filling up the gaps on the main street,” Oberstar said, referring to vacant buildings that have been torn down.
City Administrator Jim Paulsen said there will be a meeting at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 8 before the regular council meeting to discuss a master plan for the Sherwood Forest campground.
In other business the council accepted the resignation of John Skalko from the cemetery board, with the mayor thanking him for his fine service. Linda Tyssen was appointed to fill the vacancy.
