GILBERT — Police Chief Ty Techar addressed the illegal dumping of garbage and the dangers of cliff-diving at Lake Ore-Be-Gone at the June 9 meeting of the Gilbert City Council.
Dump truck loads of garbage were found near the back roads across Lake Ore-Be-Gone. “Couches, refrigerators — it’s unbelievable. Household garbage, no less than a dozen bed springs back there. It’s a 75-yard stretch,” the chief said.
Techar said the department needs off-road motorcycles to police the area. The department had an old ATV that needed fixing but they didn’t have the funds to repair it. Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. and the council approved the purchase of an off-road cycle costing $4,590.
Techar then spoke about the problems regarding cliff-diving. It has attracted young people fron Duluth and the Twin Cities. There are “no trespassing” and “no cliff diving” signs.
Operations manager Sam Lautigar said they could consider putting “riprap rocks so they couldn’t walk on it.” Riprap is man-placed rock used to armor shorelines, streambeds, bridge abutments and such.
