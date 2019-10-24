Gilbert financial picture ‘looking pretty good’

GILBERT — Economic Development Administrator James Paulsen reported at the City Council Tuesday that Gilbert’s financial picture is “looking pretty good” as of September.
The revenue side is down 4.5 percent, but the city’s expenditures are 4.2 percent lower than was budgeted.
City Engineer John Jamnick talked about the Highway 37 update and said that MnDOT wants the plans by mid-December in order to be ready by the construction season.
Councilor Joseph Pulis said the storage units built near the Holiday Station by Ridge Inn storage owner R.C. Weidner are “up and running.” Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said the food shelf has moved to its new headquarters in Mountain Iron.
The council voted to advertise for two rink attendants, parttime at $12 an hour, and to purchase new plow blades.
City employee Trudy Salo has applied for the position of wastewater plant operator. Also, one new firefighter will be appointed, and meetings of the cemetery board will be changed to 3:30 p.m. the first Tuesday.
