Gilbert KC donates to area food shelves

GILBERT — Gilbert Knights of Columbus Council 5031 hopes to be back with two fall bingos once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. For now, the members are continuing their charitable contributions, as they have done for many years with the bingo proceeds, most recently to the area food shelves.
Checks for $500 were presented to the Quad City Food Shelf in Mountain Iron and to the Aurora Area Food Shelf. “These are examples of our bingo profits going back into the community,” said Joey Purkat, Grand Knight of the Gilbert KC. “We donate all of our bingo profits to worthy causes, and we are thankful for our bingo patrons’ support and the businesses that donate prizes, such as Koshar’s Sausage Kitchen, Village Inn, Super One, Jon’s Drug, Wandering Pines Restaurant and Waschke Auto Plaza.”
One of the fall bingos will be in conjunction with Gilbert KSKJ, Blessed Virgin of Help Lodge 196, which will match profits up to $1,000. All proceeds will be split between Care Partners of Northern Minnesota and the Special Olympics Road Runners Track and Field Team.
The bingos are held at 2 p.m. on Sundays at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
