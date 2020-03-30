Gilbert man dies in UTV crash Monday south of Biwabik

BIWABIK — A 37-year-old Gilbert man died Monday after a utility side by side crash around 12:30 p.m. on Lost Lake Road near Vermilion Trail about seven miles south of Biwabik, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
Benjamin Robert Kaiser had been traveling eastbound in a Polaris Ranger UTV on Lost Lake Road when the vehicle went off the road into the north side ditch and struck a tree.
Despite life saving measures at the scene, Kaiser was pronounced dead.
Assisting agencies included the Gilbert Police and East Range Police departments, Minnesota State Patrol, Lakeland Fire and Ambulance, and Life Link III Air Medical.
