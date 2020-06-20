GILBERT — The Gilbert City Council voted unanimously at its first June meeting to approve a $1.44 million bond issue for main street water and sewer improvements as part of the Highway 37 project. The good news is that the interest rate for the bonds is just 0.5 percent, “historic” and “incredibly low,” said a representative from financial firm Ehlers, Inc.
Colliers Securities of Minneapolis submitted the lowest bid of five firms. The highest bid was at 2.5 percent interest.
Ulland Brothers was the low bidder for the highway reconstruction project at $5.8 million. MnDOT had estimated the cost of the project at $6.5 million. “So it came in at a good price,” said Jim Paulsen, executive administrative clerk.
The funds from the bond sale will be used for infrastructure improvements to water and sewer lines running under the main street, which will be dug up as part of the MnDOT project. “They should be done at this time,” Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. said. The vote to approve the project was unanimous with Oberstar and councilors Rebecca Robich, Jeremy Skenzich and Rocco Leoni voting yes. Councilor Joseph Pulis was absent.
The city, however, has missed several opportunities, including bids on new water meters, said Oberstar. The interest on money borrowed for projects “could have been half a percent for 20 years,” he said.
But now a separate bond sale for projects other than the main street infrastructure would be necessary. “We deliberated over a year and a half,” said the mayor. “Gilbert wouldn’t have to worry for the next 80 years. We missed that opportunity. We’ve been late on the water meters and the water tank. I’m very disappointed... Now it’s on our table... with the golden opportunity.” Oberstar asked for a motion to approve an additional bond sale, but it failed with Oberstar, Skenzich and Leoni voting yes and Robich voting no. Bond issues require a 4/5 vote to approve, not a simple majority.
In other business, the council accepted with deep appreciation a $15,000 donation from Gulbranson Excavating owned by Lonnie Gulbranson. The monies will be used toward summer employees, sidewalk repairs, summer maintenance among other things. The mayor thanked him on behalf of the city “for the generous gift.” Gulbranson also did at no charge excavation work and water line repairs at the cemetery.
Taryn Greiner, city employee who had worked with special projects, was hired as utility billing clerk. She replaces Katelyn Bennett, who resigned her position when she and her husband became adoptive parents.
Also at the meeting Ron LaFond, representing the firms working on the new wastewater plant, reported that the project is “96 percent complete.”
