Dennis Greben of rural Gilbert was “baptized, catechised, first-communioned, confirmed and married at Resurrection in Eveleth -- l love that church,” he wrote in an email. But Greben, longtime member of St. Joseph’s Church in Gilbert and frequent communion server, has deep concerns about proposed changes in Gilbert, set to take effect next month, including an earlier Sunday Mass time and the elimination of Saturday Mass in Gilbert.
Greben and other parishioners at St. Joseph’s and one at Resurrection voiced their concerns in recent interviews. About a half dozen of Resurrection and St. Joseph’s members in support of the changes were contacted but declined to comment. Parishioners received a letter from the Rev. Michael Garry in early December in which he outlined changes, including “Beginning in 2020, the Saturday evening Mass will no longer move and it will remain at Resurrection.” The Saturday service had been scheduled to take place in Gilbert in 2020, as the churches had been alternating the past several years.
Greben would favor feedback “maybe in the form of a congregational vote rather than a unilateral decree.” He added the “elimination of the Saturday evening Mass in Gilbert in totality is another matter, resulting in 33 percent less Mass time. The reasoning behind this is that since Eveleth has more people than Gilbert then the Saturday mass should be there. This is invalid reasoning. Both parish congregations have spent a ton of money on both churches in maintenance and beautification projects. The reason put forth to the Gilbert congregation was that the diocese was less likely to close the church if they saw the effort we put in to it. What will the new bishop (Bishop Paul Sirba died unexpectedly earlier this month) think when he sees a 33 percent cut in Mass time? Would the parish members have done all the recent upgrades to the altar, physical plant, bell tower, parking lot with such vigor, gusto, and generosity if they knew this was in the works? The argument that driving three miles to Gilbert is too far is a very poor argument. People drive that far and more from Ely Lake, Cherry, Wolf. People drive up to 60 miles each day to get to work.”
Greben offered this idea to divide the Saturday services between both communities: “In Eveleth in winter we have a parking lot on a slope, stairs to go down and a street to cross. On the side of the church it is steep and you better hang on when you leave your car. Remember, we are an elderly congregation for the most part in both churches. Why not at least consider Saturday Mass in Eveleth May 1 through October 31 when the chances of slipping, falling, twisting an old knee, bonking your bean, getting a nice hematoma, etc., are greatly lessened and having Saturday Mass in Gilbert November 1 through April 30 with a large plowed, flat parking lot with no street to cross.”
Greben wants “to see both churches stay open for business as long as possible especially since the members have all been so generous. A little more discussion and a lot less unilateral decrees would be good.”
St. Joseph’s parishioner and usher and former finance council member Mary Bradach of Gilbert expressed disappointment with Father Garry’s proposed changes in Mass times and the elimination of Gilbert Saturday Mass. “We’ve had those times for many, many years,” she said of the priest’s plan to move the Gilbert Sunday Mass from 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. “After spending $200,000 if not more on a remodel in our church that was not necessary, to bring us down to one Mass is absolutely ridiculous,” Bradach said, referring to the 2017 building project that included extensive altar changes among other things.
The proposed changes in Mass times between Gilbert and Eveleth are being done in part to encourage more young people to attend, according to the priest. Bradach said, “If he thinks making it more convenient (for young people to attend), he’ll be surprised.” The youth are more interested in school and recreational activities, she said.
Bradach said, “It would be foolish to close St. Joseph’s. It has a lot to offer -- parking for one. We have property to expand.” And she expressed concern that some St. Joseph’s members have said they plan to go to church elsewhere because of the changes. “It’s only going to hurt our church. Don’t run away just because you don’t agree with the priest,” she said. She added that the late Bishop Sirba liked St. Joseph’s Church and the parking available.
Longtime St. Joseph’s parishioner and choir member Mary Jo Primozich said she had been “angry and upset about the letter we received because we had no inkling this was coming and no time to talk about it.” And “Gilbert was hit twice -- we lost the 10 o’clock Mass and also any chance of the Saturday Mass.” She added, “I really don’t understand the big push to fix the parking lot and beautify the church to the tune of $250,000 plus when now the church will be hardly used.”
For Primozich, St. Joseph’s “has been my church home for over 50 years,” since she was growing up in Gilbert. “There’s a choir family, also a family of parishioners. I feel bad that our church friends are scattered... It affects the ladies that work in the kitchen... Parking in Eveleth is a problem. We put $50,000 into our large parking lot.”
Primozich said, “Gilbert took a nasty hit on it. It’s important to bring in the young people... but he broke us up. The 8:30 service is too early for many... if he gave us back the 4 o’clock Mass on Saturday, that might ease the pain.”
She and longtime active St. Joseph’s parishioner Sharron Asselin of Gilbert, whose husband Ken Asslen is a eucharistic minister, wonder if the proposed changes were approved by Bishop Sirba. Dave Sandstrom of rural Gilbert, St. Joseph’s member, has resigned his position on the St. Joseph’s finance council and said, “We put all that money into the church and now it goes to Eveleth. I couldn’t stay on the council.”
Sharron Asselin had written a message on Facebook regarding the changes. “Dear Fr. Michael, Do you really think changing Mass times and favoring one church will bring more people into the church... I think not. You will have lost many faithful parishioners... Sincerely, Sharron Asselin.”
Tom Kishel of Fayal Township has been a Resurrection member about 50 years, was married there and his children baptized there. But as an older person with disabilities, he said he has concerns with the accessibility of Resurrection because of the parking and having to cross Adams Avenue from the parking lot.
“I am in favor of going back to Gilbert (for the Saturday service),” Kishel said. “I thought, what a beautiful parking lot... There were a lot of Gilbert people ushering in Eveleth... I enjoyed going to Mass in Gilbert on Saturday night... The elderly are the ones who put more of the envelopes in the basket.”
