Gilbert selling older equipment

GILBERT — The city of Gilbert has several pieces of surplus equipment — from a garbage truck to tires to welders — that operations director Sam Lautigar recommended at last Tuesday’s council meeting be put up for sale.
Here is a list of the surplus property:
A 1970 grader not used for many years — bad brake lines and no batteries.
A 1999 International garbage truck that was taken out of service because the packer body is rusted and there are issues wilth the lights.
A 1980s model sweeper taken out of service because of broken side brooms.
Tires from a backhoe and tires from a 621 loader.
A 1987-88 Ford F-350 bucket truck. The transmission needs repair. The city has been using Biwabik’s bucket truck for the past two years, Lautigar indicated in the list.
A 3-phase bench grinder, an older stick welder, an air compressor in need of repair.
Another item at the Aug. 13 meeting was a request from Demetri Johnson of Virginia to use the kitchen facilities in the Community Center for teaching his cooking classes. Johnson said in his written proposal, “It has come to my attention that the skill of preparing and cooking a meal at home is not being passed down as often as it used to be. The busier lifestyle that people are living has resulted in a lack of efficiency in the kitchen as well as an increase in the consumption of less healthful and processed foods.... A convenient local cooking class can help parents fill the gap and pass on the fundamental skills and knowledge to a younger generation.”
Johnson graduated in 2014 from Hibbing Community College in culinary studies and worked in an area restaurant. Johnson said in the proposal, “Upon completion of a monthly session a student should be able to replicate and share a three-course meal at home.”
