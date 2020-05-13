The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman. On May 8, 2020, at 6:24 p.m., officers responded to Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital for a report of a woman who was dropped off with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.
The incident occurred on the 400 block of Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Charles Anthony Olsen, 36, of Grand Rapids. At this time, Olsen’s whereabouts are unknown. The Grand Rapids Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Olsen.
Any information about the shooting or whereabouts of the suspect should be directed to Investigator Jeremy Nelson at GRPD (218-326-3464).
