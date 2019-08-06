Guitarist, vocalist Annala looks beyond farewell tour

GILBERT — Mel Annala’s skill with the acoustic six- and 12-string guitar and as a singer of American folk music have even earned praise from a British singer-songwriter across the pond.
But the Gilbert performer has decided to retire from doing regular gigs. “It is with mixed emotions that I came to the decision to get off the road,” he said in an email. “I’ve had a lot of fun doing what I’ve been doing for the past 13 1/2 years, met some great people and had the opportunity to play at some wonderful venues.”
As for the positive review, Pete Morton, international singer and songwriter from London, wrote online: “Mel Annala has put together a solid collection of songs that we all know and love and he has a fine voice to carry them to your heart.”
Said Annala, “I guess I haven’t closed the door completely on performing. I am enjoying being able to have time to do some other things besides music. Still playing with friends from time to time, and I always bring a guitar to sing around the campfire on our family camping trips.”
In May of this year Annala announced his “Goodbye to the Highway” farewell performances. Annala had been putting on thousands of miles as he traveled the Northland over the past several years, he said, “from Eveleth to Ely and Effie, Bigfork to Grand Rapids, up the North Shore to Two Harbors, Castle Danger and beyond, the Twin Ports to Cloquet, Moose Lake and Barmun, just to name a few stops on the way. “
He started by finding a few chords on a guitar that had been a gift from his brother at age 12. His interest in music evolved into a solo musical endeavor in his mid 50s, “a great adventure.” When asked why he decided to stop when he did, he replied, “It’s just time.”
Annala said that recording his “In Your Eyes” CD in 2012 was just one high point. “It has been really gratifying to see folks actually taking some of my music home with them.” The album is still available for a limited time by visiting https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/melannala
Annala said he hoped to free up time to spend with his family, and he’s done just that. “I’ve been able to attend many more of my grandchildren’s sporting events and spend time with family... Any working musician knows that there are lots of sacrifices to make if you are going to take the show on the road.” Annala said, “Your weekends are the first to go, because that’s when the resorts, restaurants and bars like to have live entertainment.”
He said he would be willing to make himself available to perform at fund-raisers and other charity events. “I guess I’ll never say never when it comes to playing in public again.” Annala says he will always be playing, be it in his basement or someone’s garage and often around the campfire. “That’s how this all got started. Who really knows what the future may hold? What I do know is, for now, that it’s been nice to slow down and think about it all for a while.”
Mel played his last Iron Range show at Minnesota Discovery Center June 6. “It was great to see so many familiar faces at that event. It’s thinking about the joy of sharing music with folks that is hard to let go. I would like to thank all of the kind people that have made my musical journey a success and also made it so much fun.”
