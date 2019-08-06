CANOSIA TOWNSHIP — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Priscilla Joy Sohm, a 25-year-old Native American woman who left the At Home Living group home facility in Canosia Township on Juluy 21.

Sohm has a history of leaving the home without permission and was recently missing for approximately one month in May 2019, before being located in Superior, a Sheriff’s Office news release states. Sohm is described as having black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

If anyone has information about Sohm’s whereabouts, you are asked to please call 911, or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 218-336-4350.

