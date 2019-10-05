Hibbing’s McGauley publishes ‘Lester’s Gift’

HIBBING — Hibbing Author Pat McGauley announces publication of the newest book in his series following an area family.
“This family is an endless, unexplored trail,” said McGauley of the fictitious Moran family about which he has spent over a decade and a half writing.
“Lester’s Gift” is the newest in the Moran family saga, the 14th book in the series; the 17th publication by McGauley including his three children’s titles.
Unlike the more recent books, this is not a story of Fr. Mickey Moran who “was still in a self-imposed limbo and in need of time to get his life in order,” explained the author and former teacher.
Instead, “Lester’s Gift” focuses on a new character, Lester Quinn, and the Duluth/Hibbing cop Adam Trygg.
“My story begins with Lester Quinn, a homeless man and Vietnam veteran, who lives in the back of a Duluth garage,” explained McGauley. “Combat experience have left him with physical disabilities, PTSD and the gift of clairvoyance...In an unexpected thunderstorm, Lester is struck by lightning and for minutes lay dead on a West Duluth sidewalk. Police Captain AdamTrygg is on the scene just in time to save the bedraggled man’s life.”
It is that interaction which carries the story forward, intertwining the men and changing their future.
McGauley explained that while he was in Florida last winter, writing, he stayed current on Hibbing happenings. He followed local crime reports and let life lead this book.
“I think this is a really interesting book,” said McGauley over coffee, back in Hibbing. “I include things that have recently happened around here,” he said, listing local murders and drug busts. “The novel is contemporary and includes several actual crimes, some real people, and- I hope - a realistic perspective on a battle we’ve been losing for too long.”
All of McGauley’s books are available for purchase at Sunrise Deli located at 2135 1st Ave, Hibbing. “Lester’s Gift” will be launched at Sunrise Deli on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m.
Book Tour
With the publication of “Lester’s Gift,” McGauley has a tour of the region planned including public speaking and vendor events. McGauley welcomes invitations to talk with book clubs, civic clubs and classrooms.
Oct. 8: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunrise Deli- Hibbing
Oct. 10: 1-3 p.m., Sunrise Deli
Oct. 12: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clara’s Cupboard- Grand Rapids
Oct. 20: 2-3:30 p.m., Zenith Book Store- Duluth
Nov. 1: 12:30-2:30 p.m., Super One South- Virginia
Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., ADK Craft Fair at the Hibbing Armory
Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m., Lyric Center for the Arts- Virginia
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Virginia Women of Today at the Miner’s Memorial Building
Nov. 16: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., VSO Emporium at the Hibbing Armory
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artisan Marketplace at the Discovery Center in Chisholm
—
McGauley can be reached by emailing shatiferin@aol.com or calling 218-969-4212. For more information on McGauley and his books visit www.patmcgauley.com.
