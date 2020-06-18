HibTac extends closure for one month

A total of 1,750 miners on the Iron Range remain out of work as the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on global steel and automobile industries.
Hibbing Taconite announced on Tuesday it would keep 650 employees at home until August, a month later than planned.
HibTac, run by ArcelorMittal, said in April that it would close from May 3 to July 6. But that timeline has since extended with the goal of bringing back staff on July 27 and running full production starting Aug. 6.
“The company will be taking all precautions and protocols necessary to ensure a safe and orderly restart,” an ArcelorMittal spokesperson wrote in an email Thursday.
United Steelworkers Local 2705 did not immediately return requests for comment.
“The blast furnace where HibTac sends pellets is idled right now, and won't be coming up until the end of July,” State Sen. David Tomassoni, DFL-Chisholm, told WDIO on Tuesday. “For the workers, at least they have what appears to be a date. Obviously, that could change. But the federal unemployment benefits, the $600 a week, should be in effect through the end of July, so workers should be able to collect those."
Tomassoni added, “People always wonder, if I'm really going to be called back to work. Is this the last idle. Is this the last time."
It was in mid-April when Cleveland-Cliffs became the first mining company to close due to the economic toll of the new coronavirus. The company announced the idling of Northshore Mining in Silver Bay and Babbitt until August. At least 470 of its 570 employees were laid off.
The following day, U.S. Steel said it would idle Keetac mine and processing facility in Keewatin and lay off 375 of its 423 employees without a solid idea of when work would again become available.
Next up, HibTac made its closure public. "As a result, Hibbing Taconite has begun preparations to reduce production in a safe and orderly manner with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production," a company spokesperson said at the time.
Then in May, U.S. Steel-owned Minntac became the fourth of six mines on the Range to say it would layoff workers. Although the mine still ran, but, at least 260 employees were laid off for more two months or longer with the hope of returning to work come August.
The move came less than 24 hours after the company announced that Canada-based Stelco planned to sell a 25% cut of Minntac, the largest taconite plant in the U.S, as part of a $600 million-plus deal. It also followed the U.S. Steel announcement of a $391 million loss in the first quarter of 2020 and plans to lay off more than 2,700 workers across the nation - a sign that times were rough not only on the Range.
At the same time St. Louis and Itasca counties reported unemployment rates of 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in April.
State data shows that the Arrowhead region in the northeastern part of the state - which recorded an average of 4.5% unemployment in 2019 - reported 10.8% of the 159,949 labor force were unemployed.
Miners on the Range were among the bartenders, waitresses, hairdressers and numerous business owners in the region and state to apply for unemployment insurance. Between March 16 and June 14, at least 27,244 people in St. Louis County filed for unemployment, roughly 26.4% of the labor force.
Today, miners are awaiting a return to work in an industry that has made a comeback in recent years, shipping out 37 million tons of taconite to steelmakers in 2019. But as many have been able to weather economic fallouts of the past, at least 1,600 mining jobs, or 25%, have vanished from the region over two decades.
Cleveland-Cliffs United Taconite and ArcelorMittal’s Minorca Mine have not laid off workers, so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.