Husband and wife leading 8th District VFW, auxiliary

LAKE VERMILION — Rick Stoehr, the third of four brothers to join the Navy, served on a rescue salvage ship USS Grapple based in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, then in Da Nang Harbor in Vietnam, servicing off-shore fuel buoys for the Air Force and retrieving U.S. aircraft after their pilots had been forced to bail out. After his discharge, he said in an email, he did not become active in veterans organizations for nearly 40 years.
He lost his wife Joyce Stoehr to illness 10 years ago. “With the untimely passing of my wife Joyce in 2009, life changed dramatically for myself and my sons Eric and Jeremy,” Rick Stoehr said.
“And then I met Julie,” and the rest as they say is history. He and Julie Troseth Beckers got married. “I found myself providing chauffeur service to the VFW Auxiliary district meetings she was attending and being eligible,” he said. “I figured why not?”
Julie Stoehr said in an email, “I have had the experience of being district auxiliary president one time. The district (officers) had been encouraging me to run again, as no one had stepped up to take the position, so it was time.”
The Lake Vermilion husband and wife were elected and sworn in as District 8 VFW commander and auxiliary president in April at the Loyalty Day convention in International Falls. And the Stoehrs are up for the challenges of leading the district, as members are aging, not enough younger veterans are joining the ranks -- and some posts and auxiliaries have given up their charters.
Julie Stoehr first joined the VFW Auxiliary more than 40 years ago under the eligibility of her then-husband, and she has been president on the local level of the Deer River Post 2720 auxiliary and current president of Cook VFW 1757 Auxiliary. She was District 8 Auxiliary president for 2003-2004 and now for 2019-2020. In the past 16 years there have been “many changes and a different perspective of how things are now done in the local, district and department level,” Julie Stoehr said.
“I have been POW/MIA and National Home chair for department (state level), district level Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and Legislative chair and local level, legislative chair. I thoroughly enjoy working with the veterans and auxiliaries on all levels. There is a lot of work to be done for our veterans, health care, homelessness, POW/MIA, education, employment to name a few.”
Rick Stoehr joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Bloom-Lahti Post 1757 in Cook in 2011 and held the position of senior vice commander for a year. He said, “As one thing leads to another and having attended district meetings, I found myself as a member and then chair of the Legislative Committee, a job I truly enjoy. In 2015 there were no candidates for the position of district adjutant. With the skills I picked up while serving on the Legislative Committee, I realized that the two positions had a lot in common so I stepped up and took the job.”
While learning the job of adjutant, Rick Stoehr said, “It became even more apparent that the District was doing a slow spiral into the ground, with most of the senior members having served as officers in the various capacities too many times and losing interest fast. And understandably so.”
Rick Stoehr explained, “As Julie moved into 2019 as district auxiliary president, and with the friendships and mutual respect that had been developed with my peers and myself, and knowing that I could count on them for the experience they’d gained in years past, I thought that if ever there was a good time to consider becoming the District Commander, this was it. So here I am.”
Julie Stoehr defined her goals including “to maintain and retain our membership, in order to help the veterans, this makes us stronger on the National level for voting purposes. Also, to involve and train the newer members on the programs to assist our veterans.”
Rick Stoehr talked about goals he has set for being district commander. “We need to see our smaller posts receive the help they need to stay viable. As we are seeing the merger of the Pengilly and Keewatin posts creating a post that’s doubled in size, maybe now’s the time to begin conversations between the smaller posts to see if the process will work for them as well,” he said. “We may lose the total number of posts, but we shouldn’t turn our backs on the members of the posts in danger of losing their charters just to keep struggling posts. We need to provide them some options to consider and time to discuss and think it through.”
Rick Stoehr talked about “an entire group of veterans we seem to forget about and there are many of them in our area. I’m speaking of the female veterans who are just now gaining their voices after years of being silent. There’s a place for them in the VFW. There’s a lot of work to be done and attitudes to change -- they’ve earned the same respect as their male counterparts so let’s get to it,” Rick Stoehr said.
He added that there is much experience and talent to draw from in the 8th District. “As we see new younger veterans looking to join, we shouldn’t be rushing them into offices as soon as we do, but slowly mentoring them so that at some point they’re prepared to use the knowledge they’ve gained and be comfortable taking the reins of the posts they’ve joined and willing to see the district continue forward.”
Julie Stoehr talked about the challenges for the district auxiliary such as “declining membership, elderly membership, no one working together!” She added, “An auxiliary that does not work together is a weak organization. We are an auxiliary for one purpose and that is to help our veterans, community and youth.”
She said the biggest challenge is attracting younger members. “It seems if we do get new members, they are encouraged to go up the chairs without knowing the programs and what the VFW Auxiliary is all about. And the contributing factor is the lack of members. It is a work in progress. It takes a team, not one person, to help obtain new members and to make an auxiliary function correctly. Together there is strength.”
In spite of challenes, there are lots of positives for the district, Julie Stoehr said, such as “the members we have with years of experience... they are so valuable to us and they need to be utilized more. You have to remain active on all levels of the VFW Auxiliary organization, to keep up on all the changes.” The 8th District supports five veterans nursing homes and four VA medical centers, including Silver Bay Veterans Home.
Julie, 64, grew up in Effie and graduated from Bigfork High School, attended Itasca Community College for nursing, gaining her LPN degree and then attended Northwest Technical and obtained her registered nursing degree.
Rick Stoehr, 69, was born in St Paul and returned there after his Navy service. He moved with his family to Gilbert in 1977 when he was hired at U.S. Steel’s Minntac operation. The family moved to Lake Vermilion in 1995.
