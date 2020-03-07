HIBBING — Samantha Grovenburg and her young daughters will soon have something that has been missing in their lives; something many people take for granted — a kitchen table.
A tearful Grovenburg relayed her joy at the prospect of finally having the space for a kitchen table during her first Habitat for Humanity homeowner educational meeting last year.
The mother told North St. Louis County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Nathan Thompson that she was most looking forward to being able to “have dinner with my girls” — Yukiko, then 3, and Esmeralda, 1 — around a kitchen table once her Habitat home in Hibbing was complete.
“Sam’s living conditions are so cramped in her little apartment that a kitchen table doesn’t fit. She manages as best she can with no adequate place for the kids to enjoy Cheerios,” Thompson wrote in a NSLCHFH write up.
Grovenburg’s story is among the many hashtag #BuildHer campaign inspirational stories shared during this year’s International Women Build Week. Since 2003, the home improvement company Lowe’s has partnered with Habitat for Humanity International to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing during the first week of March — leading up to International Women’s Day celebrated today.
The global event aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
Volunteers from the Hibbing Lowe’s, along with representatives from the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, the Cliffs Foundation, ladies of the Iron Range Red Hat Jewels, and another Hibbing Habitat partner family gathered at the build site of Grovenburg’s future home Thursday.
The group installed flooring and accomplished “a couple day’s worth of work,” Thompson said Friday.
They were among about 6,000 female volunteers in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada who united for International Women Build Week.
Lowe’s provided NSLCHFH with a $5,000 grant for building materials, Thompson said.
The local affiliate’s volunteer crews consistently consist of more than 65 percent women, he added. “Women understand the importance of simple, decent, affordable housing,” along with the “self-reliance” that goes along with home ownership.
When Grovenburg learned of Habitat’s affordable home building program she applied immediately, Thompson said. “The thought of working 300 hours to partner in building her home with volunteers made her excited.”
However, soon after applying, Grovenburg realized her income was too low to make Habitat’s affordable mortgage payment.
“She didn’t let that deter her at all,” Thompson said.
“Sam looked for a better job and applied at AmeriPride in Hibbing. She proudly tells the story of walking in to apply and walking out with a new job. … As soon as she got her second paycheck she re-applied to the Habitat program. Her journey towards a better, more sustainable life for her and her girls began.”
In Thompson’s account of his meeting with Grovenburg last year, he states that she “also had me dabbing at my eyes as I realized that (her) tears were not tears of self-pity or sorrow, they were different. Sam was crying with tears of hope. She was emotional because she was finally looking forward to gathering her girls in safety around the family table.”
Many NSLCHFH supporters who read Grovenburg’s story offered to buy her a kitchen table, Thompson said.
But the great thing about Habitat for Humanity is the self-reliance — the “hand up” rather than “hand out” — it provides to homeowners, he noted.
Having an affordable home will allow Grovenburg the means to buy a kitchen table for her family, he said. “We help build a home so we don’t have to give (Habitat homeowners) stuff.”
Grovenburg’s home is the 30th NSLCHFH house built in Hibbing since the affiliate launched in 1995.
As International Women Build Week winds down, NSLCHFH is “grateful for the many community volunteers that help our partner families build the homes they will then affordably purchase,” Thompson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.