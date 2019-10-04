Is that a giant pumpkin running the Linus Loop?

AURORA — New this year: officially recorded race times. But don’t let this scare you away! The 2019 Pumpkin Fest in Aurora is shaping up to be more fun than ever before.
Saturday, Oct. 12 will be all Pumpkin Fest in Aurora, hosted by Celebrate Aurora.
“The Celebrate Aurora Committee has assumed the role as the primary organization hosting the annual Pumpkin Fest celebration since 2018 and we are excited to maintain the integrity of the annual celebration that was initially established by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce,” explained Celebrate Aurora’s President Chasica Rasmusson.
The community’s favorite festival continues to improve and this year is expected to be the best yet.
“This year our group is introducing ‘new’ kids games and a scenic backdrop for the perfect Halloween picture, Halloween costumes are encouraged! In 2019, people can expect to enjoy wagon rides by Strawberry Fields, pumpkin decorating, the Great Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run, Linus Loop obstacle course, craft fair and many more activities!”
This family-friendly event attracts visitors from across the region and the whole city is getting ready to celebrate fall.
“We are immersed in the colorful beauty of the fall season,” said Aurora Mayor Douglas Gregor over email, “and Pumpkinfest is a great opportunity to gather, have fun, celebrate the season, and put aside the early signs of the impending winter.”
If the mention of winter isn’t scary enough to chase you away, come for a run!
The fall festival will kick off with the Great Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk at 10 a.m. This year, the race will be put on by Range Runners who will be officially recording times. At 11 a.m. will start to Kids Linus Loop, a chance for the youngest to run their hearts out.
Is that a zombie chasing a pumpkin? Don’t worry! It is just runners participating in the costume contest!
Preregistration for the Great Pumpkin 5K Run/Walk can be completed at the Range Runners website, www.rangerunners.org. Cost is $35 per runner. Packet pick-up begins at 8 a.m. race day. Day of registration (8:30-9:30 a.m.) will be at the Aurora Community Center.
The Pumpkin Fest will be overflowing from the Aurora Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a craft show, outdoor vendors and music with lunch.
What will be overflowing onto the streets? The light pole decorating contest on 3rd Ave and Main Street, of course! Can’t wait for Oct. 12? Drive downtown and check out the poles as the decorating begins.
Public judging of pole decorating will begin 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 go until 3 p.m. on Oct. 12. Voting will take place via Facebook or at the Aurora Library. The winning light pole will be announced on Facebook.
Another spooky spot will be the Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with kids’ games (tickets $1), there will be cookie and pumpkin decorating. Design a pumpkin for $2 is sponsored by Aurora Northern State Bank.
Not to be missed is the Giant Pumpkin Contest! Check in for the contest is by 1 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Pumpkins will be weighed at 1:30 p.m. and all owners must retrieve their giant gourds by 2:30 p.m. Top growers could win $25, $35 or $50!
For the more artistic crowd, the Aurora Public Library will be hosting a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the library and get your entry form today!
The quilt show is not for the old and neither is the Old Fashioned Cake Walk from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion! Cake walk tickets will be $1 each and coloring contest pictures will be posted. Warning: this event is only open to those ages 2-102.
One of the final events will be the Special Bingo Occasion at 3 p.m. Bingo will be held at the American Legion with a guaranteed coverall payout.
Come, enjoy the event with your family, friends and East Range community (also open to West Rangers).
“People should come because it’s a great fall festival with awesome vendors and tons of kids’ activities,” said Aurora’s City Administrator Becky Lammi over email. “It really highlights the sense of community the Iron Range has heading into the cold winter months.”
Don’t know Lammi? Just keep your eyes open for a professional dog trainer in costume!
