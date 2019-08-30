Labor Day picnic a 16-year Range tradition

VIRGINIA — All are welcome at the 2019 Labor Day picnic on Monday in Olcott Park, and there will be plenty of reminiscing about past picnics and the absence of Iron Range political icons who died this year, former DFL state representatives Tom Rukavina and Joe Begich.
The 16th annual event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Iron Range Labor Assembly, part of the 40,000 member-strong North East Area Labor Council, with the goal of enhancing the labor movement to better the lives of working families.
There is no admission charge, but donations are greatly appreciated, as stated on the flyer printed by AFSCME Council 65.
Political speakers will be featured, starting at 12:30 p.m. There will be children’s activities, a raffle and food. Cowboy Angel Blue will provide live music.
Workers, both union and non-union, retirees and their families are all invited. The picnic celebrates the first Monday in September holiday begun in 1882 by trade unionists to create a day off for the working class. Labor Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress in 1894.
Labor Day was promoted by the Central Labor Union and the Knights of Labor, which organized the first parade in New York City. In 1887, Oregon was the first state of the United States to make it an official public holiday. In its earliest days Labor Day focused on parades to exhibit the strength and unity of trade and labor organizations, followed by festivals for the amusement of workers and their families.
Speeches by prominent men and women were introduced later, as more emphasis was placed upon the economic and civic significance of the holiday. Still later, by a resolution of the American Federation of Labor convention of 1909, the Sunday preceding Labor Day was adopted as Labor Sunday and dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement.
Canada’s Labour Day is also celebrated on the first Monday of September. More than 80 countries celebrate International Workers’ Day on May 1, the ancient European holiday of May Day.
