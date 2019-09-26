LCP best employer of vets

Derek Howe, chief operating officer, accepts Lake Country’s Employer of Veterans Award from The American Legion Department of Minnesota. Legionnaire D. Marvin Hill, second from right, nominated Lake Country Power for the award.

 LAKE COUNTRY POWER

VIRGINIA — D. Marvin Hill of Virginia nominated Lake Country Power to receive the Employer of Veterans Award, which was presented to the power cooperative during the American Legion Department of Minnesota convention this summer in Willmar.

Derek Howe, chief operating officer for Lake Country Power, accepted the award on behalf of the co-op. Howe served as a P-3 mission commander and provided intelligence surveillance and reconnaisance during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Hill is a Lake Country Power member who served 38 continuous years between the Army, Minnesota Army National Guard, Army Reserve at Fort Snelling and Independent Ready Reserve at St. Louis, Mo. He is a member and past commander of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson Post 239, American Legion, of Virginia.

Lake Country Power’s workforce of 134 has 11 percent veterans. The American Legion Veterans Employment and Education Commission Award was established in 1947. In 1969 the Veterans Employment and Education Commission expanded its employer awards program when it created an award category for employers of veterans.

