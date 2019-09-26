LCP best employer of vets

VIRGINIA — D. Marvin Hill of Virginia nominated Lake Country Power to receive the Employer of Veterans Award, which was presented to the power cooperative during the American Legion Department of Minnesota convention this summer in Willmar.
Derek Howe, chief operating officer for Lake Country Power, accepted the award on behalf of the co-op. Howe served as a P-3 mission commander and provided intelligence surveillance and reconnaisance during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Hill is a Lake Country Power member who served 38 continuous years between the Army, Minnesota Army National Guard, Army Reserve at Fort Snelling and Independent Ready Reserve at St. Louis, Mo. He is a member and past commander of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson Post 239, American Legion, of Virginia.
Lake Country Power’s workforce of 134 has 11 percent veterans. The American Legion Veterans Employment and Education Commission Award was established in 1947. In 1969 the Veterans Employment and Education Commission expanded its employer awards program when it created an award category for employers of veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.