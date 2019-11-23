CENTRAL LAKES — A 3-year-old Central Lakes boy, who had wandered into the woods near his home was located unharmed about 30 minutes after a search by authorities ensued, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

After the incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. Friday, law enforcement arrived and imediately started following his foot tracks. One-half hour into the search, the boys returned back to his residence.

The child was checked by medical personnel and was not injured and required no medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation.

Eveleth Police, Hibbing Police, Minnesota State Patrol and the Virginia Ambulance assisted at the scene.

