Man found guilty of robbing Orr bank

ORR — An Orr man has been found guilty for robbing the American Bank in Orr stemming from the incident in March 2018.
William Arnold Lindeman, 58, was convicted of two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery on Thursday following a jury trial in the Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office the following day. Lindeman remains in the County Jail in Duluth without bail. His sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 17 in Hibbing.
According to the press release, the County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the robbery at about 11:40 a.m. on March 14, 2018. The lone suspect had entered into the bank and used pepper spray on two bank employees during the robbery. Afterwards, the suspect reportedly fled the bank on an ATV with an undetermined amount of cash.
Bank employees were treated for pepper spray exposure at the Cook Hospital, the press release reads. A citizen called 911 and reported seeing an ATV enter a location just north of Orr following the robbery. County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the address and took Lindeman into custody without incident.
The case was prosecuted by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in Hibbing. The crime was investigated by the County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting agencies included the FBI, Bois Forte Police, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and the Orr Ambulance and First Responders.
