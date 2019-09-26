ORR — A man got lost driving his all-terrain vehicle in northeastern Minnesota late Wednesday but was found uninjured early Thursday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department.
Kenneth Wright, 68, of Cambridge was camping with a friend Wednesday. The two left their site on separate ATVs around 3 p.m.
Wright became lost and low on fuel.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the area of the Sheep Ranch Road and the Fawn Creek Road, north of Orr, around 10:30 p.m. and began their search for the man.
Wright was found in good health around 2 a.m. Thursday.
“Going out with someone together is always the best thing to do,” said Sgt. Grant Toma of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office over the phone Thursday. Although he was not involved in the search, Toma recommends ATVers travel together.
