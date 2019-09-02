Marquette welcomes new principal

VIRGINIA — Marquette Catholic School has a new principal, Lisa Kvas.
For the recent past, Jean Virant has been the principal at Marquette but this year she has chosen to return to the classroom as the second grade teacher. This left the administrative position open for which Kvas seems the perfect fit.
A regular volunteer in the church’s office, Kvas was working one day when she heard from Fr. Brandon Moravitz that the principal position was opening. Not yet knowing her full employment background, Moravitz had stumbled upon the perfect candidate.
“Our school and parish community is incredibly blessed to have Lisa at the helm of Marquette School!” said Moravitz over email Thursday following the hiring process and summer transitional period. “Every day she has impressed me and so many others with her gifts and talents. She is able to see the big picture and vision while still keeping in mind the day to day operations.”
Kvas is uniquely qualified for this position.
Kvas has a master’s degree in Education in teaching and training online, and a bachelor’s degree in teaching secondary social studies. But, her experience has been more on the administrative side.
For over 20 years she worked for the Northeast Higher Education District which includes five community colleges across the area. While directing the pre-college program, Kvas worked with low income and potential first generation college students and families to break the cycle of poverty and encourage higher education, she explained in an interview on Wednesday.
“I worked to bring programs like Upward Bound to our region,” said Kvas. She also was instrumental in the college for kids programs. “I learned a lot of transferable skills working with the programs.”
Kvas also worked on the accreditation team and developed assessments to measure the colleges’ successes and identify areas for improvement.
“As a school, in terms of assessment, Marquette has to adhere to Minnesota State Standards- the same as all public schools- as well as standards set by the Diocese of Duluth,” explained Kvas. Having the experience in higher education, Kvas has the knowledge needed to help Marquette meet their varied expectations.
“I love that the kids in our communities have such dynamic educational opportunities,” said Kvas who is also a member of the Mt. Iron-Buhl school board. “Families have many great choices.”
Kvas said her position on the school board and that as principal will help lead toward collaboration and less competition for the area schools. “We already share services,” she explained. “We are all out to serve the students in the best way possible and do what is in the best interest of the kids.”
Moravitz and the Diocese is supportive of her role on the school board. “She is already building bridges with so many in our communities and is caring for our staff and families with her huge heart!”
Since working for area colleges, Kvas has run a private consulting business Lamplighter Strategies, LLC. This work led to project management, grant writing and comprehensive city planning.
In her spare time, Kvas would dedicate Tuesdays to volunteering at Holy Spirit which has lead to her most recent undertaking of principal of Marquette.
School Updates
“I think the kids will be excited when they come,” said Kvas of the physical changes and updates of the school.
Immediately noticeable, is the updated logo prominently painted on a wall across from the school office. “It is nice and streamlined,” said secretary Julie Kingsley pointing to the new logo on her new polo during Wednesday’s open house. “I mentioned it would be nice to update that wall and I came back to this,” she said motioning to the blue wall across from her desk. “It looks amazing!”
The logo was painted on other walls throughout the school and workers have also been touching up the building throughout the summer. Some classrooms received new flooring and furniture. The teacher’s workroom was completely renovated with an office taken out to expand the space.
Another big change has been the installation of the stations of the cross, that had been housed in Holy Spirit, in a school hallway. With the spring demolition of St. John’s Catholic Church to make playground space for the school, the older stations of the cross were relocated to Holy Spirit, who in turn passed theirs to the school.
As the remnants of the demolition have disappeared, the new playground sprouted up.
“I love seeing the playground loaded with community kids,” said Kvas. “We want this as a place the community can use and hope the kids will love playing here and help us preserve the space for all to enjoy.”
One of the biggest academic updates the Marquette students will experience is that of the top floor.
“We are starting a junior high model,” said Kvas of the 5th and 6th grades. “They will love it. We are maturing their school day and preparing them for high school.”
The older classes will be rotating between teachers throughout the day and modern teaching spaces - such as clustered seating- have been added to the auditorium and the art room was converted into a classroom. Robotics and religious curriculum have been updated for the whole school while they did lose the art specialist.
Marquette’s hope is that they will expand from a pre K-6 elementary school up through 8th grade in coming years. The groundwork is being laid this year with the updated spaces, schedule and expanding of the faculty.
“I view this as my vocation,” said Kvas of her new role at Marquette. “I had a calling to take this role...with my education and background, it seems that it was all leading here.”
Kvas said she is looking forward to the first day of school and excited to meet the students and has had a busy summer preparing. “I don’t know how I got so blessed with this group of teachers!”
