Mass times, location changes starting in 2020

EVELETH — As church membership and attendance declines in the Eveleth-Gilbert Catholic Community, the Rev. Michael Garry, priest at Resurrection Church and St. Joseph’s Church, believes changes are necessary. His initial proposal, he said in an interview at the parish office in Eveleth was this -- one Saturday Mass in Gilbert and one Sunday Mass in Eveleth.
But his proposal now, as stated in a letter to parishioners in early December, is this -- Saturday 4 p.m. Mass at Resurrection and no Saturday Mass at St. Joseph’s, and Sunday Mass times 8:30 a.m. in Gilbert and 10 a.m. in Eveleth. Having the later Sunday Mass in Eveleth, he believes, will encourage the families with younger children and teenagers to attend services.
Statistics show the downward spiral: Thirteen years ago, in 2006, there were three weekly Masses in Eveleth and two in Gilbert. The plight of Eveleth and Gilbert is common regionally and nationally — in the recent past six Catholic churches in communities along Highway 169 between Hibbing and Grand Rapids closed. “I wouldn’t be surprised if 20 years from now there are parishes in Hibbing and Virginia.”
He said in a Sunday homily in early December, “I pray for people’s patience with me. We have a great community of believers. We have to make difficult decisions. I hope it will serve the community.”
In the interview at the parish office in Eveleth, he said, “It’s not Eveleth vs. Gilbert. It’s what is going to further the Catholic faith. It’s not an easy decision to make.” He said, “Changing Mass times is unpleasant... I want to make myself available to help people understand.
“There’s an interpretation out there that this is one step closer to closing our church (St. Joseph’s in Gilbert). That has been since I got here. I want to make known it has not been my intention thus far to close any churches. When I first got here, I spent two years focusing on St. Joseph’s and the parking lot. Why would I do that” if he wanted to close the Gilbert church, he said, adding, “At the same time I can’t make any promises, I have no crystal ball. We notice the changes in demographics, and it’s not just among Catholics. Membership is declining all across the board. All we can do is adapt. The practice of faith is decreasing. We have to mourn that.”
During the interview he said, “We get about 450 in the pews (Eveleth and Gilbert) each week. Both churches hold about 350.” That would be a potential of 700 total.
People have questioned why the switch to 10 a.m. Sunday Mass in Eveleth. Father Garry said, “We have to be conscientious of our young people and families. It’s a pretty tall order to engage them. We have to remove as many obstacles as we can.” He said statistics show later Mass times are preferred by young families.
There are 110 enrolled in grades K-11 religious education, 90 from Eveleth and 20 from Gilbert, he said. When asked how many of those attend Mass, he said, “Participation is pretty low. I hope the change (to 10 a.m.) will work better.” He said, “Whenever you change Mass times, there’s always going to be some people who find it inconvenient.”
Organists are in short supply, he said regarding a Saturday service in Gilbert. Longtime Saturday organist Mary Veronick has retired after 40 years, though she still plays for funerals.
“The buildings that are not well maintained -- that leads to closure,” he said. “Thankfully in Gilbert my predecessors have maintained the buildings.” There have been some problems with the roof and foundation cracks, he added.
“The next thing I’d like to turn my attention to is grades K, 1 and 2. There’s a crop of young families coming up. They need to be welcomed in the later Mass. Seventy-five percent are registered in Eveleth,” he said.
“Catholics used to make up 25 percent of the population in the United States. Now the largest single body is former Catholics. Years ago there used to be 500 sisters in the Duluth Diocese. Now it’s in the double digits. The average age is 78.”
On a positive note he said, “God is in charge of the ship. We have to trust in Him and allow ourselves to be guided by Him. I’m open to talking with people. We have to keep being open to God and patient with each other and do the best we can.”
