The MDN Prize Medallion has been found!
Look for a story and photo on the winners coming up in the Mesabi Daily News.
Eleven of 12 clues were printed in the MDN, while the last one was slated to be in today’s newspaper.
And just like in past years, a $500 gift card will be presented to the person who turns in the Medallion at the MDN office in Virginia, with verification of where it was uncovered.
The Medallion was located somewhere on the Range and was clearly marked as the MDN Prize Medallion.
Each clue provided hints as to the location, and the clues aimed to get easier as the days progressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.