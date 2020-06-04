Meet Up and Chow Down volunteers needed

IRON RANGE — Meet Up and Chow Down will continue to feed children this summer across the region beginning Monday. But the program this year needs a little extra help from the community.
The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is still seeking a number of volunteers for the program, which provides free lunches throughout the summer to kids ages 1 to 18.
The agency has had difficulty finding enough volunteers due to COVID-19 hardships placed on companies that usually dedicate volunteers to the initiative, according to the UWNEMN.
“Last summer we served a record 6,625 free summer lunches through Meet Up and Chow Down,” said UWNEMN Community Impact Coordinator Michelle Lampton. “There’s no way our staff of six could have accomplished that on our own.”
There are no income guidelines for Meet Up and Chow Down. Each participant is provided with a nutritious bagged lunch prepared by local food vendors and served by volunteers.
The UWNEMN is looking for volunteers at all eight sites, but particularly at Olcott Park and Pine Mill Court in Virginia, Bennett Park in Hibbing, the Hibbing HRA, and at Kiwanis Park in Chisholm.
Volunteers load coolers with bag lunches, bring them to the designated location, and hand out the meals around lunchtime Monday through Thursday.
Many area companies and organizations provide volunteers one day each week of the summer, Lampton said.
Individuals, companies, and organizations interested in staffing a Meet Up and Chow Down site for one day a week — either for one or two months, or the whole summer — can contact michelle@unitedwaynemn.org.
Volunteers will be required to wear face masks and gloves during lunch distribution, which UWNEMN will provide if needed.
Meet Up and Chow Down, which will serve meals each day, “rain or shine,” through Sept. 3, has also undergone some changes as result of the pandemic.
Kids will no longer be required to eat on-site. Rather, lunches will be served in a “grab-and-go” style.
Ely and Nashwauk program locations will serve the lunches directly to children through their schools.
And families picking up lunches are asked to wear masks and to be cognizant of social distancing when waiting for their food.
Last year Meet Up and Chow Down had a “Recharged” site at the Kline Cuppoletti Park Facility on Silver Lake, which ran five weekdays, rather than four, and offered activities for the children, including swimming, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, log rolling, games, soccer, and arts and crafts.
But that was not possible this year due to the coronavirus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things, but one thing it hasn’t changed is our dedication to uniting against childhood hunger,” said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini.
Nearly half of Iron Range children are eligible for free or reduced school lunches, according to the United Way.
Meet Up and Chow Down was piloted in Chisholm in 2016 when the UWNEMN Board of Directors urged the organization to look into summertime options to assist the hundreds of children in its Buddy Backpack program, which supplies supplemental food on the weekends during the school year. That first summer, 1,680 lunches were served.
The program, now in its fourth year, is provided through a partnership between UWNEMN, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Minnesota Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program.
This summer’s Monday-Thursday Meet Up and Chow Down Schedule is:
• Noon to 1 p.m. in Virginia at the Pine Mill Court, Olcott Park, and at the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency.
• Noon to 1 p.m. at the Mountain Iron Public Library.
• Noon to 1 p.m. in Hibbing at Bennett Park, and at the Hibbing HRA playground.
• 10:15 to 11 a.m. at the Hibbing Lincoln Elementary School, Door 10.
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Chisholm Kiwanis Park.
For more information, visit: www.unitedwaynemn.org/meet-and-chow-down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.