Mesabi Musical Theatre stage going dark; ‘Hello, Dolly!’ canceled

The stage will go dark this summer for Mesabi Musical Theatre, and the scheduled performance of “Hello, Dolly!” has been canceled.
A news release from MMT reads, “Due to the COVID-19 situation, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our production of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ until next summer.
“We look forward to the day when we can all be together to enjoy live theatre again.”
The release further states, “Thank you for understanding and stay safe!”
Mesabi Musical Theatre, with performances either at Goodman Auditorium or Mesabi Range College in Virginia or at Boardman Auditorium in Eveleth-Gilbert High School in Eveleth, has been in existence for several years. Performers of all ages take part.
Last year’s performance was called “Matilda.” Others over the years include “Xanadu,” “Crazy for You,” “Footloose,” “Chicago,” “The Sound of Music,” and “Grease,” “My Fair Lady,” “The Music Man,” “Guys & Dolls” and “Bye, Bye Birdie.”
