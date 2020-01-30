MI-B audit shows general fund decrease, but not any surprises

MOUNTAIN IRON — While the Mountain Iron-Buhl School District’s recent audit showed a decrease in its general fund balance, the report revealed no surprises.
That was the response of district representatives following a presentation of the audit at Monday’s regular MI-B school board meeting.
The board approved the audit for fiscal year 2019 (ended June 30) conducted by Brady, Martz & Associates of Thief River Falls, Minn. — the district’s new auditor.
It showed a general fund balance decrease of $844,043 during the 2018-2019 school year.
However, the decrease reflects “planned expenses,” said MI-B Business Manager Michelle Hopkins by phone Wednesday. “We added some programing and staff. We knew there would be a decrease.”
The ending general fund balance of $3,033,735 is still “well above what is a standard fund balance” for the district’s size, she said.
“Nothing was a surprise,” in the report, which was presented by a representative of the firm, added Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
“Segregation of duties” was addressed during the presentation, she noted. Because the district doesn’t have enough individuals for each duty, moving forward Engebritson said she will be looking over the bank statements.
In other business, the board:
• Hired Cassandra James as a part-time special education paraprofessional (34 hours per week).
• Hired Karen Monsrud as community education coordinator.
• Hired Mattison Bennett as a temporary part-time special education paraprofessional (34 hours per week).
• Hired Cassondra Weber as a part-time special education paraprofessional (four days per week).
• Hired Kane Wallner as a part-time special education paraprofessional (34 hours per week).
• Hired Megan Preiner as junior varsity softball coach.
• Hired Greta Kolstad as head junior high softball coach.
• Approved the school calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.