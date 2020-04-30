MI-B hires Nelson as new principal

MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron-Buhl has a new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade principal.
The school board Monday night hired Adam Nelson to the position.
Principal James Jotter notified the board of his resignation, citing wanting to be closer to his daughter who lives in the Twin Cities, MI-B Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson said Tuesday evening.
Nelson has previous experience, including most recently serving as dean of students in Cannon Falls, Minn. He has also been a principal and superintendent in Wrenshall, Minn., and a pre-K-12 principal in Cook County.
School administration, board members and a student council representative were among those on the interview committee. Interviews were conducted via Zoom video conferencing because of social distancing guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Engebritson said.
“We are excited to have him join the team,” she said.
The board also accepted the resignations of three staff members:
• Tami Skadsem, who is retiring from teaching second grade after 18 years of service.
• Sue Cerkvenik, who is retiring after 24 years as a school bus driver.
• Lora Pershern, a high school special education teacher for seven years, who will be joining the Northland Learning Center’s Bridge to Independence program team.
